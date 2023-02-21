ABI produces consumer communications guide

In conjunction with the Fairer Finance research foundation, the guide follows research that found being kept waiting on the phone topped consumer complaints when dealing with insurance firms.

The research, conducted by Yonder Consulting among 2,000 UK adults, explored consumer experiences with government departments, local authorities, energy suppliers, insurers, banks, mobile phone networks, broadband providers, online retailers and supermarkets.

It found two thirds (64%) of adults cited phone waiting times within their top three complaints, followed by automated phone systems (46%) and unhelpful staff (34%).

Across all sectors included, one in three people said they struggle to understand terms and conditions of products and services, rising to nearly half (48%) when dealing with insurance products.

More than half (57%) of respondents said they "felt confident in getting the best deal" when dealing with insurance products specifically, but around one third (37%) said that "clearer, simple documents" would be the one change that would improve their interaction with insurers.

As a result, the ABI's A Guide to Clear Communication paper includes a range of aspects for insurance firms to consider relating to improving communications across multiple channels.

It also makes a number of recommendations for good practice, including:

All sentences to be under 29 words

Average words per page less than 400

Use of at least three colours

Minimum font size and line spacing

Minimal jargon

Hannah Gurga, director general of the ABI, said that clear communications with consumers is the "bedrock for improving trust" but the results of the research show that some sectors "need to do more."

"Many insurance customers know how to get the best insurance deals, but more needs to be done to ensure insurance and long-term savings communications are as clear as possible," Gurga commented.

"The industry is committed to ensuring customers understand what they are covered for and are confident that the product meets their needs. Fairer Finance's report is a valuable additional tool to help firms further improve their relationship with customers. The ABI will be using it to ensure that our consumer materials are fit for purpose."