ABI produces consumer communications guide

In conjunction with Fairer Finance

John Brazier
clock • 2 min read
ABI produces consumer communications guide

The Association of British Insurers (ABI) has published a guide for insurance providers focusing on how to improve communications with consumers.

In conjunction with the Fairer Finance research foundation, the guide follows research that found being kept waiting on the phone topped consumer complaints when dealing with insurance firms.

The research, conducted by Yonder Consulting among 2,000 UK adults, explored consumer experiences with government departments, local authorities, energy suppliers, insurers, banks, mobile phone networks, broadband providers, online retailers and supermarkets.

It found two thirds (64%) of adults cited phone waiting times within their top three complaints, followed by automated phone systems (46%) and unhelpful staff (34%).

Across all sectors included, one in three people said they struggle to understand terms and conditions of products and services, rising to nearly half (48%) when dealing with insurance products.

More than half (57%) of respondents said they "felt confident in getting the best deal" when dealing with insurance products specifically, but around one third (37%) said that "clearer, simple documents" would be the one change that would improve their interaction with insurers.

As a result, the ABI's A Guide to Clear Communication paper includes a range of aspects for insurance firms to consider relating to improving communications across multiple channels.

It also makes a number of recommendations for good practice, including:

  • All sentences to be under 29 words 
  • Average words per page less than 400
  • Use of at least three colours
  • Minimum font size and line spacing
  • Minimal jargon

Hannah Gurga, director general of the ABI, said that clear communications with consumers is the "bedrock for improving trust" but the results of the research show that some sectors "need to do more."

"Many insurance customers know how to get the best insurance deals, but more needs to be done to ensure insurance and long-term savings communications are as clear as possible," Gurga commented.

"The industry is committed to ensuring customers understand what they are covered for and are confident that the product meets their needs. Fairer Finance's report is a valuable additional tool to help firms further improve their relationship with customers. The ABI will be using it to ensure that our consumer materials are fit for purpose." 

Topics

John Brazier
Author spotlight

John Brazier

Editor at COVER

View profile
More from John Brazier

FCA anticipates 'significant issues' with life insurance closed books

Unum unveils extended [email protected] offering

More on Insurer

Direct Line appoints former MoneySupermarket CEO Lewis to board
Insurer

Direct Line appoints former MoneySupermarket CEO Lewis to board

Effective 30 March

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 20 February 2023 • 1 min read
ASA upholds complaints against DeadHappy's Shipman advert
Insurer

ASA upholds complaints against DeadHappy's Shipman advert

Authority received 115 complaints

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 15 February 2023 • 2 min read
Dentists' Provident pay outs hit £5.6 million in 2022
Insurer

Dentists' Provident pay outs hit £5.6 million in 2022

New claims jumped 60%

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 14 February 2023 • 1 min read

Highlights

FCA lays out Consumer Duty implementation expectations for protection
Regulation

FCA lays out Consumer Duty implementation expectations for protection

Ahead of 31 July

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 06 February 2023 • 3 min read
Adviser sounds alarm over use of influencers in protection promotions
Adviser / Broking

Adviser sounds alarm over use of influencers in protection promotions

“It’s like the old lead generators misrepresenting insurance”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 07 February 2023 • 3 min read
Charity urges FCA investigation into insurer's treatment of mental heath
Individual Protection

Charity urges FCA investigation into insurer's treatment of mental heath

Pricing and transparency concerns

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 08 February 2023 • 4 min read