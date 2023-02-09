MetLife expands virtual GP service for Individual Protection

“A first for non-underwritten protection”

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read
MetLife expands virtual GP service for Individual Protection

MetLife is expanding its virtual GP service offering, provided by health company HealthHero, for all individual protection policyholders.

The provider is now offering a remote healthcare service, GP24, to all new Individual Protection customers as well as its existing 350,000 policyholders and their immediate family.

The GP24 offering builds on MetLife's partnership with HealthHero which launched last year, and it will now be available across all of MetLife's individual protection products, which the provider said is a first for non-underwritten protection policies.

At no additional cost, policyholders will now be able to access unlimited consultations with remote GPs at any time of day, with "flexible" and local prescription collection and delivery available.

The new offering includes second medical opinions from expert specialists to diagnose conditions and provide treatment plans.

A symptom checker will also be available which uses artificial intelligence to provide assessments and signposting to relevant medical advice, and there will be open referrals to specialist support and medical treatment.

"Not only are we enhancing the value of protection through strengthening the benefits available to customers and, last year, helping over 19,000 claimants, but we're also keenly focused on increasing the tangible relevance and usability of our proposition," Justin Harper, head of propositions at MetLife UK, commented.

"We're delighted to make our new GP24 offering available to new and existing customers, across all of our Individual Protection products and at no additional cost. It offers real convenience and expert reassurance for families at a time when it suits them, to ensure they have the support in place they need."

Chris Morris, chief medical director of HealthHero, said the extension of the GP24 service will provide customers with the "flexibility and convenience of an easy-to-book service", connecting patients to GPs via phone and video consultations.

Topics

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

Millions not seeking mental health services: National Audit Office

Over 50s struggling with insurance price rises: Scottish Friendly

More on Individual Protection

Millions not seeking mental health services: National Audit Office
Individual Protection

Millions not seeking mental health services: National Audit Office

Minority, young and LGBT people mostly impacted

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 09 February 2023 • 3 min read
Over 50s struggling with insurance price rises: Scottish Friendly
Individual Protection

Over 50s struggling with insurance price rises: Scottish Friendly

New research shows

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 08 February 2023 • 2 min read
Charity urges FCA investigation into insurer's treatment of mental heath
Individual Protection

Charity urges FCA investigation into insurer's treatment of mental heath

Pricing and transparency concerns

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 08 February 2023 • 4 min read

Highlights

FCA lays out Consumer Duty implementation expectations for protection
Regulation

FCA lays out Consumer Duty implementation expectations for protection

Ahead of 31 July

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 06 February 2023 • 3 min read
Adviser sounds alarm over use of influencers in protection promotions
Adviser / Broking

Adviser sounds alarm over use of influencers in protection promotions

“It’s like the old lead generators misrepresenting insurance”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 07 February 2023 • 3 min read
Charity urges FCA investigation into insurer's treatment of mental heath
Individual Protection

Charity urges FCA investigation into insurer's treatment of mental heath

Pricing and transparency concerns

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 08 February 2023 • 4 min read