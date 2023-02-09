MetLife expands virtual GP service for Individual Protection

The provider is now offering a remote healthcare service, GP24, to all new Individual Protection customers as well as its existing 350,000 policyholders and their immediate family.

The GP24 offering builds on MetLife's partnership with HealthHero which launched last year, and it will now be available across all of MetLife's individual protection products, which the provider said is a first for non-underwritten protection policies.

At no additional cost, policyholders will now be able to access unlimited consultations with remote GPs at any time of day, with "flexible" and local prescription collection and delivery available.

The new offering includes second medical opinions from expert specialists to diagnose conditions and provide treatment plans.

A symptom checker will also be available which uses artificial intelligence to provide assessments and signposting to relevant medical advice, and there will be open referrals to specialist support and medical treatment.

"Not only are we enhancing the value of protection through strengthening the benefits available to customers and, last year, helping over 19,000 claimants, but we're also keenly focused on increasing the tangible relevance and usability of our proposition," Justin Harper, head of propositions at MetLife UK, commented.

"We're delighted to make our new GP24 offering available to new and existing customers, across all of our Individual Protection products and at no additional cost. It offers real convenience and expert reassurance for families at a time when it suits them, to ensure they have the support in place they need."

Chris Morris, chief medical director of HealthHero, said the extension of the GP24 service will provide customers with the "flexibility and convenience of an easy-to-book service", connecting patients to GPs via phone and video consultations.