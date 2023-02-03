World Cancer Day 2023: Closing the care gap

Someone in the UK is diagnosed with cancer every 90 seconds on average, according to Macmillan Cancer Support.

Ahead of World Cancer Day on 4 February, the protection industry has underlined the increasing health needs of women across the country, with claims data from Scottish Widows suggesting that women are more likely to need support against the financial effects of cancer.

Cancer was the biggest reason women made critical illness claims to Scottish Widows in 2021, representing 77% of overall critical illness claims among women, compared to 49% of men.

Similarly, cancer-related claims account for a higher proportion of life insurance claims among women (38%) than men (24%), making cancer the biggest reason why women made life insurance claims last year.

Christine Husbands, managing director for RedArc, commented: "Insurers should be looking to improve the health outcomes of their policyholders and their families at very vulnerable times in their lives, simply because it's the right thing to do.

"However, if a business case needs building, then the additional benefits for their own organisation are compelling - namely, differentiation against competitors, greater engagement with customers and improved perception of the insurer."

More than three quarters (83%) of people with cancer in the UK are faced with extra and often unexpected costs such as the cost of travelling to appointments, Macmillan Cancer Support data shows, which can hit an average of £891 a month on top of usual expenditures.

Rising inflation has only worsened the problem as people with cancer are now likely to face even higher costs than usual, meaning it is now more important than ever for employers to take measures to support their staff.

Rose St Louis, protection director at Scottish Widows, said: "One of the lesser-known effects of a cancer diagnosis is the financial impact it can have on people and their families - additional monthly costs could potentially run into the thousands of pounds, a huge sum which most people aren't prepared for."

The need for screening

Understanding their own risks of serious illnesses, including cancer, has increased in importance for employees, according to 42% of employers in research carried out by Opinium on behalf of Towergate Health & Protection.

Accessibility of cancer screening services for employees has also jumped in importance, one third (32%) of employers reported, following ongoing challenges around a lack of GP appointments and the increased NHS waiting lists. The World Cancer Research Fund said that around 40% of cancer cases can be prevented, which represents around 155,000 cases every year.

Debra Clark, head of specialist consulting at Towergate, commented: "With survival rates high in cases of early diagnosis, providing risk profiling and screening for employees is likely to have a major impact on health and wellbeing across the workplace."

Currently, there is no national NHS screening programme for prostate cancer, despite one in eight men getting prostate cancer in their lifetime, according to Prostate Cancer UK. However, survival rates are "extremely high" in patients before symptoms develop, Towergate stated, meaning conducting cancer screenings through employers is crucial.

Towergate explained that employers can provide access to screening through company health and wellbeing programmes, which can also increase awareness of cancer.

Ultimately, preventative measures through lifestyle changes such as stopping smoking or exercising more can be supported through employee wellbeing programmes.

How insurers can help

RedArc suggested that insurers can help to close the care gap by taking three steps: offering support to policyholders, ensuring that support meets the range of specific needs of those affected by cancer, and to regularly communicate with customers about support once it is in place, while also retaining a high degree of flexibility.

This can mean supporting customers while they mull over treatment options or helping them to manage symptoms, prepare for appointments, and deal with the psychological impact of the condition on them and their families.

Husbands added: "This World Cancer Day is a timely reminder that all providers should regularly review the care and support they offer to make sure that it is sufficient to meet the needs of those affected, and to see if they can extend that support in any way to improve the outcomes for policyholders."