Absolute Military launches personal accident policy

The policy, designed specifically for military personnel and families, has been launched with underwriter partners Healix Insurance and offers risk-based pricing, flexible cover and is "lived-experience informed."

It also provides access to financial wellbeing tools and education through Absolute Military's team and partners MoneyHelper and Turn2Us.

The specialist military insurance broker also stated the policy is offered "at a price that is going to challenge the status quo".

Steve Anderson, managing director at Absolute Military, commented: "I have been determined to bring to market a policy that fairly balances the risks being faced by military personnel and the cost of offering such cover. The cost of living crisis and the regulator's expectations on providing and demonstrating fair value has been core to our thinking and we are delighted with the outcome".

Johnny Timpson OBE, who was appointed non-executive chair of Absolute Military in May last year, said the broker is "determined to improve choice and value" to military personnel and their families, as well as "highly competitive pricing."

Phil Denman, managing director at Healix Insurance, added: "The innovation and drive demonstrated by the team at Absolute combined with the compelling proposition made this a natural fit for our new MGA business, we are excited about further initiatives planned for launch over the next few months."