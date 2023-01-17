CII names new chairs for Broking and Claims Societies

Laura Hancock and Ashton West appointed

Jaskeet Briah
CII names new chairs for Broking and Claims Societies

The Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) has announced new chairs to two of its specialist communities, the Society of Insurance Broking (SIB) and Society of Claims Professionals (SOCP).

Laura Hancock (pictured), director of YuTree Insurance, replaces Kevin Hancock, managing director of YuTree, as the chair of SIB.

Previously, she served as deputy chair and main board director of the British Insurance Brokers' Association (BIBA).

Meanwhile, Ashton West, non-executive director of Weightmans LLP and director of Fidu Consultancy, succeeds Sue McCall as chair of MS Amlin.

West currently chairs the board of trustees for charity, The Road Safety Trust, and has served as a board member on the Society of Claims Professionals for the last two years. ehEHehEDHe He has 15 years' experience as the chief executive of the Motor Insurer's Bureau, and over five years as a non-executive director of the Insurance Fraud Bureau.

Laura Hancock commented: "This is a natural move for me which will see me able to continue championing and supporting brokers under the auspices of the CII."

"It is an honour to have been given this opportunity and I will work tirelessly to ensure that I make a difference to the work that the wider CII do, and to the individuals in the broking community that this board seeks to support."

West said: "All of the board members bring a wealth of different experience and are passionate about finding ways to add value to our members who work in the claims profession, and we look forward to sharing more on this shortly."

Tim Groves, programme development and partnerships manager at the CII, added: "The society boards are dedicated and passionate about serving and supporting as many members in their sectors as possible. I know Laura and Ashton will build on the great work undertaken by Kevin and Sue, while also bringing new and fresh ideas to how we can best serve our members."

Jaskeet Briah
