Quilter commercial and propositions director David Tiller dies aged 56

Industry executive David Tiller has died suddenly on a holiday in the Lake District, according to Quilter.
Tiller - who was 56 and based in Edinburgh - was commercial and proposition director at Quilter, a role he assumed in September 2021. His career also included 24 years at the former Standard Life Aberdeen where he worked across a range of adviser and platform propositions in various roles. Tiller was also a non-executive director (NED) for a Tenet Group in 2020 and 2021 and had been a NED at fintech firm Origo since 2015. In a statement yesterday (3 January) Quilter confirmed Tiller's death on 28 December had occurred while out walking. "We are all desperately saddened by the ne...
