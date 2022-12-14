FCA to review funding class thresholds and compensation limits

The regulator has today (14 December) published feedback from its call for input from last December on the issue which arose through its concerns about the increasing cost of compensation liabilities.

These costs, the FCA warned, could stop firms entering or wishing to stay in the market and subsequently limit the availability of some financial services.

It stated: "The review aims to make sure the compensation framework continues to provide an appropriate level of consumer protection, with costs to industry distributed in a fair and sustainable way supporting innovation and growth."

Following feedback that it was vital firms improve their conduct generally so there was less pressure on the FSCS relating to mis sold products by failed firms, the FCA has laid out three key priorities for further work.

These are: a review of compensation limits to consider whether they are still appropriate; a review of funding class thresholds to consider whether they are also still suitable; and the carrying out of consumer and firm research together with the FSCS to bolster FCA understanding of the impact of FSCS protection on consumer decision making, confidence and behaviour.

"We want to make sure the cost to industry for providing vital protection to consumers through the FSCS is distributed in a fair and sustainable way - that the polluter pays," said FCA executive director of consumers and competition Sheldon Mills. "The FCA is already taking action to tackle the root causes of high redress liabilities and crack down on problem firms."

In particular here, Mills highlighted the FCA's executive of its emergency powers to prevent financial advice firms who advised members of the British Steel Pension Scheme (BSPS) from disposing of assets to avoid paying compensation.

It comes after a compensation scheme was finally unveiled late last month relating to the 2017 scandal, with almost 1,000 members expected to receive around £49m in total redress from almost 350 advice firms, starting in February.