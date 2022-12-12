SJP opens adviser recruitment initiative for those with disabilities

The nation's largest employer of advisers has partnered with Kaleidoscope Group UK on the project and is aiming to bring up to ten trainee advisers on board during by September 2023.

Training will be offered through the SJP Academy with the recruitment process designed to be accessible for people with all types of disabilities.

Accessibility assessments for would-be recruits, disability awareness training, and improvement of website accessibility for the disabled will be carried out by SJP in conjunction with Kaleidoscope.

SJP said: "Both organisations will create a process drawing on outreach to internal and external networks to help widen opportunities to potential recruits to the SJP Academy, and beyond to a career as a financial adviser."

SJP Academy head Andy Payne said the idea for creating a more inclusive environment had been aided by removing the need for academy attendees to be in one physical location.

"The diversification of the advice profession not only widens opportunities for advisers, but it provides broad representation for the communities we serve and live in, and a more accurate reflection of our 21st Century society, at a time when providing high quality advice is more important than ever," he added.

Payne said the new initiative would "ultimately will lead to better outcomes for our clients", explaining: "A key goal of the SJP Academy is to be an ‘Academy for All', and our new partnership with Kaleidoscope offers a fantastic opportunity to people who, in the past, have been both disadvantaged and faced challenges in joining the advice profession".

He concluded: "We are committed to providing a welcoming home for talented advisers, regardless of their background or circumstance, and whatever restrictions or challenges they may face."