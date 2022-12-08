BIBA appoints Jane Kielty as deputy chair

With effect 1 January 2023

Hemma Visavadia
1 min read
The British Insurance Brokers’ Association (BIBA) has appointed Jane Kielty, chief commercial officer at Aon, as its new deputy chair with effect 1 January 2023.

She succeeds Laura Hancock, director of Yutree who a BIBA board member since has been 2017 and deputy chair since 2019.

Kielty has been on the BIBA board since 2020 when she took over the role as chair of BIBA's insurance brokers' standards committee.

Commenting on her new position, Kielty said she was honoured to be asked to take up the role of deputy chair.

"I hope in my new role I can continue to make a difference to BIBA members. Laura is a tough act to follow but I am looking forward to the challenge," she commented.

Steve White, chief executive at BIBA, added: "We are lucky to have Jane on the board and she brings an enormous amount of experience to the table." 

"Laura has made a fantastic contribution in her five years on the board, and I am most grateful to her for all her support. This is farewell not goodbye as she will continue to work closely with us as one of our member scheme providers."

