Man jailed for claims on brother's fraudulent life insurance policies

Daniel Banete, 30, attempted to claim the payments across four life insurance policies taken out after the death of his brother from Covid-19 in Romania two years ago.

Banete plead guilty to eight charges of fraud by false representation and was subsequently sentenced to three years imprisonment at Warwick Crown Court on 6 December.

An investigation by the City of London Police's Insurance Fraud Enforcement Department (IFED) found Banete took out four separate life insurance policies under his brother's name between 16 and 21 July 2020, shortly after the death of his brother on 8 July.

After providing faked death certificates to the insurance providers, including different dates of death between November 2020 and January 2021, he then attempted to claim the sums assured.

Aviva, one the of insurers Banete had taken a policy from, raised the alarm after contacting the Romanian hospital in which his Banete's brother died, which confirmed the correct date of death.

A search of the fraudster's home uncovered documents relating to the four policies, as well as a dossier of fake death certificates which stated the date of death as 10 November 2020 - the same as the ones submitted to the insurance providers.

IFED officers also found a folder which contained Banete's brother's real birth, marriage and death certificates.

IFED detective constable, Ian Cambridge, said: "Banete took out these policies after his brother died with the cynical intention of making financial gain for himself.

"He altered official documents to intentionally deceive the insurers and the overwhelming evidence against him shows that he knew exactly that he was doing."

Jacqueline Kerwood, claims philosophy manager for protection at Aviva, added: "This sentencing makes the point that insurance fraud is a crime and if you commit insurance fraud, it is likely you will be caught and prosecuted.

"Aviva has a zero-tolerance approach to fraud because fake claims put pressure on the cost of premiums for honest customers who rely on financial protection provided by life insurance policies."