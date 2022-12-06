Government employee health service missing group protection: GRiD

In 2019, the Government launched a consultation in response to calls from employers who asked for joined-up advice on supporting health in the workplace.

As a result of the calls, the Government recently launched a test version of its Support with Employee Health and Disability Service with it now welcoming feedback from the industry until 30 December 2022.

In response, GRiD stated it's "disappointment" in the new service as it fails to mention group income protection and additional support services, such as EAPs and vocational rehabilitation, which "offer a wealth of support to employees whilst also relieving the burden on the state," according to the industry body.

The online service was designed for business owners and HR teams to use to support employees, particularly ones with specific health circumstances.

The industry body said it should be recognised within the service as offering "beneficial tools" for employers and an organisation that raises awareness of the role employee benefits can play.

Katharine Moxham, GRiD spokesperson, said: "GRiD is submitting a response and we are encouraging our members and other group risk benefit advisers, providers and suppliers to do the same to amplify and add weight to this message. As the site is technically in a test state, we hope there will be scope to influence the content."

"Employers too should have their say on whether they would find the service useful in its current form or whether they would find it more useful if the information was expanded to include a broader range of support options."

"The new Support with Employee Health and Disability Service needs to include much more information on the range of support available. Without this inclusion, it is lacking and not fully equipping employers with the information they need."