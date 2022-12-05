One in three recognise protection as 'non-negotiable' priority: Vitality

Policies still "far from immune" to cost of living impact

Hemma Visavadia
clock • 1 min read
One in three recognise protection as 'non-negotiable' priority: Vitality

More policyholders view their cover as a financial priority than would cancel policy due to the cost of living crisis, according to Vitality.

Research by the provider found that one in seven respondents (13%) would consider cancelling life insurance policies to keep up with the economic crisis, while under one third (29%) of those surveyed said it was a "non-negotiable" financial priority.

Vitality also found that nearly two in five adults in the UK (37%) have never switched or cancelled a life insurance policy, with one quarter having never switched or cancelled an income protection policy (27%) or Serious Illness Cover policy (28%) respectively.

The provider noted it was "particularly alarming" that policyholders were considering cancelling cover despite understanding the value of products.

The research shows one third (31%) of those with a life insurance policy took out cover to ensure their "family would be provided for," while one quarter (24%) of respondents wanted to be "as prepared as possible."

Meanwhile, one in four (25%) of IP policyholders took out cover to make sure families were provided for in case they were unable to work due to ill health.

Andy Philo, strategic partnership director at Vitality, said the research has shown that protection policies are "far from immune" from the effects of the economic headwinds.

"With households up and down the country prioritising their current outgoings, it's important they are reminded why they took their protection policy out in the first place and the safety net it provides them," Philo commented.

"At Vitality we have always recognised the importance of providing members with ongoing value throughout the lifetime of their policy, going far beyond only being there at point of claim. This data shows how crucial that is right now."

Topics

Hemma Visavadia
Author spotlight

Hemma Visavadia

Reporter at COVER

View profile
More from Hemma Visavadia

Aviva extends ABI model wording to business and D2C plans

Underwriting process must evolve and engage with mental health

More on Individual Protection

Plant-based protection: A recipe for mutual market growth
Individual Protection

Plant-based protection: A recipe for mutual market growth

"The need for life, CI or IP can never rightly be questioned"

Stephanie Hydon
clock 05 December 2022 • 3 min read
Terminal illness no longer fit for purpose: Alan Knowles
Individual Protection

Terminal illness no longer fit for purpose: Alan Knowles

"Only going to become more and more common unless we do something about it"

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 01 December 2022 • 2 min read
Protection products are for the industry, not consumers
Individual Protection

Protection products are for the industry, not consumers

"The product simply does not meet the immediate needs of those consumers"

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 01 December 2022 • 4 min read

Highlights

The COVER Review November 2022: From The Summit
Adviser / Broking

The COVER Review November 2022: From The Summit

Now available for members to watch

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 10 November 2022 • 1 min read
The Rising Stars of Protection: Kelly Bird
Adviser / Broking

The Rising Stars of Protection: Kelly Bird

“We're trying to bring a bit of light-heartedness to protection”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 15 November 2022 • 6 min read
Consumer Duty and Protection: Consumer Characteristics
Regulation

Consumer Duty and Protection: Consumer Characteristics

"Consumer Duty will fundamentally change how businesses operate"

Andrew Gething
clock 11 November 2022 • 3 min read