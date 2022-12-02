CII sees gender and pay gap shrinking

The gender pay gap data was collected among 203 individuals employed by the CII Group in April 2022, while the ethnicity data was collected by 177 individuals.

The institute also published data which reflected an increase in its mean gender pay gap to 21.19%, meaning that fewer males were employed in lower and middle quartile pay roles. Despite the data showing that the gap has narrowed, it is still marginally lower than the 28% reported in its first statistics in 2017.

However, the data collection showed that the CII's mean ethnicity pay gap has fallen by almost half year-on-year, decreasing to 13.1% in 2022 from 25.43% in 2021.

Caren Thomas, executive director of HR for the CII Group, explained that while there is a "positive trend" in the form of a narrowing gender pay gap at the median, the mean gender pay gap has widened.

"The variance between the mean and median hourly pay rate gaps indicates that our data is skewed. We had an equal number of female and male employees on our executive leadership team in April 2022, while more roles on the senior leadership team were occupied by males, with females occupying a higher proportion of our entry level and co-ordinator roles," she said.

Thomas continued: "We were pleased to see a further narrowing of our ethnicity pay gap at both the mean and median. However, we remain mindful that the majority of our ethnic minority employees are concentrated in the lower to lower middle pay quartiles, with just 19% in the upper pay quartile."

Meanwhile, Alan Vallance, chief executive of the CII, added: "We choose to publish this data despite our headcount being below the required reporting threshold because we believe it's the right thing to do."

"It's reassuring to see further improvement in these latest figures, while recognising that small changes in our employee composition can make a significant difference to these important measures, which we must bear in mind when making historical comparisons."