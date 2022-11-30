Bupa trials mental health partnership with JAAQ

Offers customers advice on health concerns

Hemma Visavadia
clock • 1 min read
Bupa trials mental health partnership with JAAQ

Bupa Global & UK has announced a six month trial partnership with mental health and social media platform JAAQ (Just Ask A Question) designed at offering more customers access to personalised health advice which is available online.

The partnership comes as research from Bupa's Wellbeing Index found that there is still a stigma and reluctance among individuals to seek support for mental health issues.

The research showed that 18% of surveyed individuals were worries about wasting a doctor's time, while 17% of respondents were embarrassed to talk about their health issue with a stranger. Similarly, 17% of surveyed adults said lack of time discouraged them from seeking support from a mental health professional.

Through the new partnership, Bupa said its health experts will be providing advice on mental health and wider health topics via the JAAQ online platform for the next six months.

JAAQ uses voice recognition and AI to provide a safe space where users can ask doctors, experts and those with lived experiences questions on mental health topics.

Dr Arun Thiyagarajan, managing director for Bupa Health Clinics, said: "At Bupa we are constantly looking for ways to innovate and harness new technologies, in order to address needs of our customers. Our latest research shows us that many people - young people especially - prefer to get their information online."

"It's really important that people are able to access credible, personalised advice for a health issue that's worrying them, so we're really pleased that our health experts are providing that advice through JAAQ."

Danny Gray, founder, JAAQ, added: "We're so pleased to have Bupa as a partner, helping people to access free, credible advice from trained health experts. It's really important to us that people are able to get answers to the questions that they have and receive the help they need."

Topics

Hemma Visavadia
Author spotlight

Hemma Visavadia

Reporter at COVER

View profile
More from Hemma Visavadia

The Exeter to offer cheaper PMI options for customers

FCA warns of unauthorised life insurer

More on Individual Protection

Consumer Duty: What the younger generation want
Individual Protection

Consumer Duty: What the younger generation want

"Organisations shouldn’t place a sole focus on business cases and ROI calculations"

Georgia d'Esterre
clock 30 November 2022 • 4 min read
Mutual life premiums rose nearly 30% last year
Individual Protection

Mutual life premiums rose nearly 30% last year

According to AFM data

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 28 November 2022 • 1 min read
GriefChat partners with Absolute Military
Individual Protection

GriefChat partners with Absolute Military

Bereavement support available via video messaging

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 28 November 2022 • 2 min read

Highlights

The COVER Review November 2022: From The Summit
Adviser / Broking

The COVER Review November 2022: From The Summit

Now available for members to watch

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 10 November 2022 • 1 min read
The Rising Stars of Protection: Kelly Bird
Adviser / Broking

The Rising Stars of Protection: Kelly Bird

“We're trying to bring a bit of light-heartedness to protection”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 15 November 2022 • 6 min read
Consumer Duty and Protection: Consumer Characteristics
Regulation

Consumer Duty and Protection: Consumer Characteristics

"Consumer Duty will fundamentally change how businesses operate"

Andrew Gething
clock 11 November 2022 • 3 min read