Bupa trials mental health partnership with JAAQ

The partnership comes as research from Bupa's Wellbeing Index found that there is still a stigma and reluctance among individuals to seek support for mental health issues.

The research showed that 18% of surveyed individuals were worries about wasting a doctor's time, while 17% of respondents were embarrassed to talk about their health issue with a stranger. Similarly, 17% of surveyed adults said lack of time discouraged them from seeking support from a mental health professional.

Through the new partnership, Bupa said its health experts will be providing advice on mental health and wider health topics via the JAAQ online platform for the next six months.

JAAQ uses voice recognition and AI to provide a safe space where users can ask doctors, experts and those with lived experiences questions on mental health topics.

Dr Arun Thiyagarajan, managing director for Bupa Health Clinics, said: "At Bupa we are constantly looking for ways to innovate and harness new technologies, in order to address needs of our customers. Our latest research shows us that many people - young people especially - prefer to get their information online."

"It's really important that people are able to access credible, personalised advice for a health issue that's worrying them, so we're really pleased that our health experts are providing that advice through JAAQ."

Danny Gray, founder, JAAQ, added: "We're so pleased to have Bupa as a partner, helping people to access free, credible advice from trained health experts. It's really important to us that people are able to get answers to the questions that they have and receive the help they need."