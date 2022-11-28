GriefChat partners with Absolute Military

Founded in 2018 by managing director, Catherine Betley, GriefChat provides free-to-access bereavement support services via video messaging with trained counsellors.

Steve Anderson, managing director of Absolute Military, said: "Safeguarding and supporting clients, particularly in moments and times of vulnerability is "at the heart of, and central to all we both do and stand for."

"The independent UK Commission on Bereavement that was established by Government and has recently recommended "8 Principles for Change" to improve experiences and outcomes for people and families following bereavement."

"In partnering with GriefChat in addition to our partnerships with the Turn2Us charity and MoneyHelper service, Absolute Military are proud to take a lead in the financial services sector in ensuring that our customers and their families have access to support when they need it most."

Betley added that GriefChat looks forward to working closely with Absolute Military and enabling them to support many more bereaved people from the military family.

"We've been so impressed by their commitment to meeting the needs of their clients by providing valuable additional support services, which not only offer customers a safe space to share their stories, explore the impact of grief and be offered professional support to help them cope with it, but at an organisational level also supports FCA Vulnerable Customer Guidance," she said.

Johnny Timpson, who was appointed as the GriefChat ambassador last year and is chair of Absolute Military, said: "The past couple of years have been an incredibly challenging time with a significant increase in bereavement with many people experiencing the loss of more than one family member, friend, colleague or client."

"This has resulted in increased vulnerability and need for both support and importantly, professional bereavement counselling. This has also been recognised by Government who have established a Bereavement Commission."

In October this year, the UK Commission on Bereavement's (UKCB) published a wide-ranging report on the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on bereaved people in the UK. The report found there have been "serious consequences" for health and wellbeing, alongside education and economic prospects.