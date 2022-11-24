Protection Distributors Group adds three new members

The Protection Distributors Group (PDG) has added Heath Protection, Towergate Health & Protection and Onestopmortgageshop to its membership list.

The new additions bring the total number of member firms to 24.

The three new firms join existing PDG members Assured Futures, Cavendish Ware, Cura, Direct Life and Pension Services, Drewberry, Essential Insurance, Future Proof, Highclere, LifeSearch, Lightblue, L&C, Roxburgh, Sesame Bankhall Group, SJP, The Insurance Surgery, Caspian Insurance Services, Pure Protect, Radcliffe & Co, Vita, The Right Mortgage and Premier Choice.

Since its establishment in 2016, the PDG has launched two main initiatives such as the Funeral Pledge and Claims Charter, as well as providing support with access to insurance projects such as the signposting and underwriting transparency agreements.

Neil McCarthy, chair of the PDG said: "It's great to see new firms, with experienced protection practitioners, join the PDG. There is still so much that can be done to improve consumer outcomes, and we have a number of initiatives moving into 2023 that I hope will help to improve our market."

Naomi Greatorex, managing director of Heath Protection Solutions said that she was looking forward to joining the PDG, and being part of "a group that supports such important work in the protection industry. It's important that we work together to encourage positive outcomes in protection."

Meanwhile, Iain Laws chief executive at Towergate Health & Protection, commented: "As an advisory business for which optimum client outcomes and value drives all our actions and behaviours, we are delighted to be accepted into the heavily aligned PDG to have the opportunity to help the onward development of industry standards and public reputation." 

Johnny Robb at Onestopmortgageshop, added: "We aim to provide tailored insurance advice to all of our clients to ensure that they have the right protection to meet their needs. We hope to add value to the group and to help make a positive difference to consumers."

