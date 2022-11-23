Pacific Life Re appoints new director of underwriting

Hemma Visavadia
Pacific Life Re appoints new director of underwriting

Pacific Life Re has appointed David Waters as its new director of underwriting for its Europe business unit, situated within the claims and underwriting team.

In his new role Waters will be responsible for helping manage external and internal risk, develop a market profile and provide a clients with continuous good service. 

He will report to Carl Padget, vice president and head of claims and underwriting, and will work alongside Ian Rowe, director of claims and Hayley Bloomfield, senior underwriting developer.

Waters brings with him experience within the reinsurance underwriting business as well as a managerial background, having joined Pacific Life Re from Gen Re, where he was chief underwriter. Prior to that he held a senior underwriting role at Legal and General for nearly nine years.

Commenting on his new position, Waters said: "Having the opportunity to be working for a dynamic and forward-thinking company is what initially drew me to this role."

"My experience and background will provide me the opportunity to help drive the innovation and customer service that Pacific Life Re clients have come to know and expect."

Padget added: "I am delighted that David has joined the Pacific Life Re Underwriting team. I am excited to be working with David as we continue to differentiate our support to all of our clients and have already seen the passion and energy which he brings to the business."

