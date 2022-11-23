FCA's Mills says data holds key to diversity inclusion

Speaking at ABI event

Hemma Visavadia
clock • 2 min read
FCA's Mills says data holds key to diversity inclusion

Insurance firms must consider how much more progress they can make if they broaden the data they collect among employees, says Sheldon Mills, director of consumers and competition at the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

Speaking at the Association of British Insurers' (ABI) Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Summit, Mills emphasised the importance of collecting a vast range of data across the workforce.

"Once companies collect that data, I promise you, there were people who didn't give their data but still felt safer because they know that data is being collected. Because their identity was present and accepted in the firm," he said.

Mills explained that it is up to companies to create a culture open enough that will allow employees to want to have their personal data collected: "What we saw was the best practice HR teams or business teams can do is to help specialists explain what the data they were collecting was for and how they were going to use it and measure things."

"It's not rocket science, just building connections, and building trust," he said. Offering a message for delegates, he explained "it's up to you to create a culture in which your staff feel safe to disclose their diversity characteristics to you."

The second key observation Mills noted was the importance of DE&I strategies, which he considered to be the "foundational pieces of work".

He stated: "Any piece of work that you do within any organisation usually has a strategy, there is no reason why you wouldn't have a DE&I strategy. What we found is over 80% of the firms that have a DE&I strategy have great progress, but overregulated results. It isn't about setting strategy that can just be simple, it's about execution, delivery, measurement, and importantly, accountability."

Mills also remarked that in terms of actions, the FCA found that inclusion is not systematically approached alongside diversity.

"While some firms do aim to measure inclusion through staff surveys, and that's an important metric for firms to consider, as part of the overall approach to DE&I data, it's unlikely a quantitative measurement alone will tell the full story," he said.

Concluding his thoughts, Mills said that while he "truly welcomed" seeing DE&I in most conversations, as an industry, "we have to focus on now is maintaining and expanding that momentum."

"It's not time to stop, it's a time to move."

Topics

Hemma Visavadia
Author spotlight

Hemma Visavadia

Reporter at COVER

View profile
More from Hemma Visavadia

Pacific Life Re appoints new director of underwriting

Nobody will fix diversity problem for us: Aviva CEO

More on Insurer

Nobody will fix diversity problem for us: Aviva CEO
Insurer

Nobody will fix diversity problem for us: Aviva CEO

Speech at ABI event

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 22 November 2022 • 2 min read
ABI unveils diversity, equity and inclusion commitment plans
Insurer

ABI unveils diversity, equity and inclusion commitment plans

DEI Blueprint strategy

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 22 November 2022 • 2 min read
Pre-arranged funeral can alleviate financial burdens on loved ones
Insurer

Pre-arranged funeral can alleviate financial burdens on loved ones

One in five people have an individual funeral plan in place

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 21 November 2022 • 1 min read

Highlights

The COVER Review November 2022: From The Summit
Adviser / Broking

The COVER Review November 2022: From The Summit

Now available for members to watch

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 10 November 2022 • 1 min read
The Rising Stars of Protection: Kelly Bird
Adviser / Broking

The Rising Stars of Protection: Kelly Bird

“We're trying to bring a bit of light-heartedness to protection”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 15 November 2022 • 6 min read
Consumer Duty and Protection: Consumer Characteristics
Regulation

Consumer Duty and Protection: Consumer Characteristics

"Consumer Duty will fundamentally change how businesses operate"

Andrew Gething
clock 11 November 2022 • 3 min read