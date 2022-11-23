FCA's Mills says data holds key to diversity inclusion

Speaking at the Association of British Insurers' (ABI) Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Summit, Mills emphasised the importance of collecting a vast range of data across the workforce.

"Once companies collect that data, I promise you, there were people who didn't give their data but still felt safer because they know that data is being collected. Because their identity was present and accepted in the firm," he said.

Mills explained that it is up to companies to create a culture open enough that will allow employees to want to have their personal data collected: "What we saw was the best practice HR teams or business teams can do is to help specialists explain what the data they were collecting was for and how they were going to use it and measure things."

"It's not rocket science, just building connections, and building trust," he said. Offering a message for delegates, he explained "it's up to you to create a culture in which your staff feel safe to disclose their diversity characteristics to you."

The second key observation Mills noted was the importance of DE&I strategies, which he considered to be the "foundational pieces of work".

He stated: "Any piece of work that you do within any organisation usually has a strategy, there is no reason why you wouldn't have a DE&I strategy. What we found is over 80% of the firms that have a DE&I strategy have great progress, but overregulated results. It isn't about setting strategy that can just be simple, it's about execution, delivery, measurement, and importantly, accountability."

Mills also remarked that in terms of actions, the FCA found that inclusion is not systematically approached alongside diversity.

"While some firms do aim to measure inclusion through staff surveys, and that's an important metric for firms to consider, as part of the overall approach to DE&I data, it's unlikely a quantitative measurement alone will tell the full story," he said.

Concluding his thoughts, Mills said that while he "truly welcomed" seeing DE&I in most conversations, as an industry, "we have to focus on now is maintaining and expanding that momentum."

"It's not time to stop, it's a time to move."