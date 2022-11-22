Nobody will fix diversity problem for us: Aviva CEO

Commencing the Association of British Insurers (ABI) Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Summit, Blanc opened up the conversation by stating that "nobody else out there is going to fix this problem for us" in relation to affecting change.

She explained that in recent years, gender has had more focus than "any other aspects of diversity over the last decade."

"You would expect to see a huge amount of progress on that fact, right? The Women in Finance Charter is now six years old, and in that time, the representation of women in senior management roles in financial services has increased by just 1% every year, and in 2021, we saw a 0% increase," she remarked.

"Quite simply, we done have anywhere near enough women at the top, we need more women in the CEO, CFO and CRO roles," she said.

She stated that in a "challenging" macroeconomic environment, everything from climate change and economic uncertainty to war and civil unrest, will push the equality issue "down the agenda".

"We cannot let that happen, because achieving genuine equality, where all the talent is at our disposal is the only way that any business is going to survive what the world is throwing at us," she continued.

Remarking on the progress Aviva have made in the DE&I front, Blanc explained that the provider initially followed the Women in Finance Blueprint and evaluated what the company was doing against the blueprint strategy.

"We actually were answering all the questions, looking at the demands of the blueprint, the diversity and we felt pretty good about ourselves if I'm honest. But once we dug a bit deeper, we had to admit to ourselves, we had just tick-boxed our way through the thing," she said.

"We've got to be honest about it, once we got real about it, we didn't like what we found," Blanc continued. She revealed that Aviva were a lot further back than it had "hoped or imagined".

"But once we dusted off those bruised egos, we realised that it wasn't a negative. In fact, it was a huge positive, as we now had a true understanding of where we were with gender diversity, where it was good, and where it was bad, what was working and what wasn't," she said.

Offering advice to delegates, Blanc concluded that as an industry it is up to everyone in the room to "bring pressure to bear on our organisation, I very much include myself in this, to make this a strategic priority. Let's take this issue into the boardroom and bring it back into our businesses as a strategic project."