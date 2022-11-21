Research taken among 1,000 people who helped organise a funeral for a family member or close friend in the last eight to 24 months found that almost two in five (39%) respondents had to use their own money to cover the costs of a funeral as there were no provisions left in place from the deceased.

The data showed that only one in five surveyed people (18%) have an individual funeral plan in place, while more than one third (36%) of respondents found the cost of the funeral without any prior support, much greater than anticipated.

Meanwhile, only 53% of surveyed individuals who used a funeral service provider felt that they were offered enough guidance and necessary information throughout the planning process, while one in six (16%) respondents felt they were offered enough support beyond "basic logistics". In addition, one in five individuals said their provider offered out of hours support.

Mark Wood, chairman of Everest UK, said: "For most of us, organising a funeral will be a source of financial and emotional stress, with planning becoming a full-time job in the weeks between someone's death and the funeral. People deserve more support."

"We know that providing price transparency, assistance with funeral service provider selection, and help to organise the whole service is hugely valued and something we are here in the UK to assist with. The practicalities of dealing with death cannot be allowed to crowd out the time to grieve."

He added: "However, we know that those who make provisions and discuss their funeral wishes relieve the burden on the loved ones they leave behind. It's time to scrap the euphemisms, look death squarely in the face and plan ahead, for the benefit of next of kin."