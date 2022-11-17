FOS to change funding model levy, trial new group fee arrangement

In response to feedback on its summer funding consultation today (16 November) the ombudsman said the "dramatic changes" in financial services and subsequent developments in customer expectations and behaviours necessitated change.

The FOS confirmed it will alter its compulsory jurisdiction (CJ) levy and voluntary jurisdiction (VJ) levy to recover fixed costs. It is currently funded through a combination of the CJ levy - a general levy on firms - and the VJ levy on participants in a 44:56 levy:case fee split.

The ombudsman also confirmed it will trial changes to the group fee account arrangements. Currently, this involves running a group‑charging account for the eight largest financial business groups with a 15% margin on the calculation, which provides these groups with 15 free cases, compared to the 3 free cases for individual smaller businesses.

The summer consultation saw it propose reducing the margin to 5% and removing the free case allowance.

Another confirmation from the FOS today is that it will introduce a 12-month time limit on disputing case fees.

Looking ahead, the ombudsman confirmed it will also consult on differential case fees by either case stage or product type in its 2024/25 budget. A 12-month modelling period on this will now be undertaken.

The FOS will also use the 2024/25 year to consult on charging an initial case fee at the point of conversion.

"The valuable responses we have received from respondents has made it very clear that we should continuously look to refine our funding model to ensure that we are recovering our costs in a fair and equitable way," it stated. "We will therefore continue to look at alternative options and will consult on those that we believe will result in a fairer charging mechanism at the appropriate time."

Several suggestions within its summer consultation, which had feedback from 58 stakeholders across the industry, will not go ahead. These include pursuing legislative changes to enable it to charge professional representatives, charging businesses for delays due to non-compliance, discounts for bulk closures, and charging case fees based on case complexity.

Another consultation is now expected next month which the FOS said will provide "detailed information about the proposals we are taking forward next year".

Final approval for its 2023/24 budget will need approval from both its board and the Financial Conduct Authority by 31 March.