Zurich becomes first GAIN 'Industry Transformer'

First insurer to gain status

John Brazier
clock • 1 min read
Zurich becomes first GAIN 'Industry Transformer'

The Group for Autism, Insurance and Neurodiversity (GAIN) has recognised Zurich as the insurance industry’s first ‘Industry Transformer’.

Zurich has committee to work with GAIN over the next three years in its mission to "spark a significant improvement" in the employment and career prospects for neurodivergent people in insurance, investment and related areas of financial services.

Working alongside GAIN and other businesses in the sector, Zurich will play a "lead role" in creating "sector-wide transformation" of the employment prospects of neurodivergent individuals through championing and creating opportunities for these individuals.

The firms will also seek to bring neurodiversity into the same focus as other, equally important but currently more recognised, forms of diversity and inclusion, the group stated.

Barbara Schonhofer, co-chair of GAIN, said: "There has never been a better time to be more informed about neurodiversity and the huge value to business of recognising and welcoming different ways of thinking and operating.  

"By embracing difference, we better reflect customers and the broader society we serve. We applaud Zurich for becoming our first industry transformer and look forward to welcoming others as they join us to make a radical improvement in the employment prospects of neurodivergent people".

Tim Bailey, chief executive of Zurich, added: "We know that our neurodivergent colleagues within Zurich bring a strong and differentiated skillset. We also know there is more that Zurich and the wider industry can do to make the world of work more accessible to all.

"Working with GAIN enables us to bring together insights from real life experiences alongside a wide range of resources we look forward to drawing on."

Hear from Laure Edmans, co-chair at GAIN, as to why both neurodivergent individuals and the protection industry can benefit from greater cooperation in this month's episode of The COVER Review.

Topics

John Brazier
Author spotlight

John Brazier

Editor at COVER

View profile
More from John Brazier

Consumer Duty and Protection: Consumer Characteristics

The COVER Review November 2022: From The Summit

More on Regulation

Consumer Duty and Protection: Consumer Characteristics
Regulation

Consumer Duty and Protection: Consumer Characteristics

"Consumer Duty will fundamentally change how businesses operate"

Andrew Gething
clock 11 November 2022 • 3 min read
FCA seeks panel members for new innovation advisory group
Regulation

FCA seeks panel members for new innovation advisory group

First meeting in January 2023

Hope William-Smith
Hope William-Smith
clock 11 November 2022 • 1 min read
FCA under MP pressure to face consumer negligence claim
Regulation

FCA under MP pressure to face consumer negligence claim

The FCA's immunity from civil claims dates back to 20 years ago

Laura Miller
clock 31 October 2022 • 1 min read

Highlights

The COVER Review October 2022: 25 Years of COVER
Adviser / Broking

The COVER Review October 2022: 25 Years of COVER

Now available for members to watch

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 27 October 2022 • 1 min read
AMI unveils five-point plan to propel industry forwards
Adviser / Broking

AMI unveils five-point plan to propel industry forwards

‘The Great Protection Shift’

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 03 November 2022 • 3 min read
The 25 Champions of Protection: Alan Lakey
Adviser / Broking

The 25 Champions of Protection: Alan Lakey

“I've always refused to be coerced, or bullied or coward by institutions”

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 01 November 2022 • 5 min read