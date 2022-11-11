Zurich becomes first GAIN 'Industry Transformer'

Zurich has committee to work with GAIN over the next three years in its mission to "spark a significant improvement" in the employment and career prospects for neurodivergent people in insurance, investment and related areas of financial services.

Working alongside GAIN and other businesses in the sector, Zurich will play a "lead role" in creating "sector-wide transformation" of the employment prospects of neurodivergent individuals through championing and creating opportunities for these individuals.

The firms will also seek to bring neurodiversity into the same focus as other, equally important but currently more recognised, forms of diversity and inclusion, the group stated.

Barbara Schonhofer, co-chair of GAIN, said: "There has never been a better time to be more informed about neurodiversity and the huge value to business of recognising and welcoming different ways of thinking and operating.

"By embracing difference, we better reflect customers and the broader society we serve. We applaud Zurich for becoming our first industry transformer and look forward to welcoming others as they join us to make a radical improvement in the employment prospects of neurodivergent people".

Tim Bailey, chief executive of Zurich, added: "We know that our neurodivergent colleagues within Zurich bring a strong and differentiated skillset. We also know there is more that Zurich and the wider industry can do to make the world of work more accessible to all.

"Working with GAIN enables us to bring together insights from real life experiences alongside a wide range of resources we look forward to drawing on."

Hear from Laure Edmans, co-chair at GAIN, as to why both neurodivergent individuals and the protection industry can benefit from greater cooperation in this month's episode of The COVER Review.