Broadstone appoints head of health and protection

Hill joins the employee benefits consultancy from Towergate where he led health and protection distribution, bringing over 25 years' experience within the health, wellbeing, and protection industry.

Meanwhile, Damon Hopkins takes on the role of head of defined contribution (DC) workplace savings. Hopkins has worked in the pension industry for nearly 20 years, with the last 14 spent specialising in DC.

Commenting on his new role, Hill said: "Broadstone is a business with a rich heritage, consistent track record of growth and an outstanding approach to consultancy-led client delivery."

"I look forward to working with Damon to lead the team into an exciting new stage of growth."

Tony Gusmao, chief executive of Broadstone, added: "Brett and Damon bring a wealth of employee benefits experience to the team."

"In Broadstone, they are joining a business with a vibrant history of over 40 years with the combined expertise of over 500 consultants and administrators, and ambitious plans for the future."