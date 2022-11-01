Bupa refutes reports of NHS Trust split over unpaid claims

Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust ceases main network agreements

Hemma Visavadia
1 min read
Bupa has denied reports that several NHS trusts have ceased agreements with the provider over allegations of unpaid claims.

The denial follows reports from news outlets which suggested that the insurer had been neglecting claims invoices and, as a consequence, NHS Trusts were ending partnerships with the provider.

However, a Bupa spokesperson dismissed the reports: "We have very good, long-standing relationships with almost 100 NHS Trusts in the UK."

The provider said it has worked together with the Royal Surrey NHS Foundation Trust, an organisation which has ended agreements with Bupa, and "are pleased to have reached a mutual agreement to resolve the issue."

Bupa explained that in 2021, Royal Surrey NHS Foundation Trust sent the provider a "significant number" of historic invoices, some of which dated back six years.

"This was unexpected as our contract with the Trust stated that it will invoice for services within six months of providing them," the spokesperson continued.

"Health insurers need invoices to be submitted within defined time periods so that we can price renewal premiums accurately and give customers a true picture of their cover."

The spokesperson added: "Only a small number of Bupa patients were treated at the Royal Surrey each year and have since continued to receive high quality treatment at alternative hospitals of their choice very nearby."

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust confirmed it had ceased main network agreements with Bupa but stated that its decision to cancel the main contract was not regarding failure to pay invoices on time.

"We still have an isolated contract in place for a specialised service. OUH continue to work with Bupa for existing patient treatments and will also treat any members at Bupa's request," the spokesperson told COVER.

COVER has contacted The Royal Surrey NHS Foundation Trust for a comment.

