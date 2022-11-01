COVER Summit 2022: Consumer centricity key to moving protection forward

Speaking at the COVER Protection and Health Summit 2022, the consumer champion, and founder of Customer Service Action and the Customer First Group, explained that customers and their needs must be the main focal point for businesses, regardless of which sector they are active in.

"We live in a world where consumers have full balance of power; consumers and customers alike can buy anything, anytime, any place and can buy from anyone," he said.

He noted that one third of customers will ditch a brand after one bad experience, to simply go and find an alternative provider.

Offering a key to this problem, Newman said the solution is to turn customers into fans.

"I don't care what you say, I don't care whether you sell, it doesn't matter - the premise of any business is trying to turn customers into fans. The employee experience is probably just as, if not more important than, the customer experience."

"Because if we get that right, we've got a much better chance of serving customers in the way that we'd like to be served," Newman added.

Having a strong moral compass, makes a difference to consumers, Newman remarked: "Consumers globally say that ethics and morals influence the decisions they make for goods they purchase."

Newman also spoke about the impact of having a purpose and being a purpose-led brand, and the importance of driving consumer trust, which will be particularly important for diversity and inclusion.

"I can tell you from my own experience that diversity and inclusion, and disabilities are too often a tick box exercise where we're trying to do the minimum stuff. The reality is being diverse and inclusive is a great thing to do for the business. It's morally the right thing to do and commercially its correct," Newman said.

Concluding his thoughts, Newman spoke about what businesses should measure: "What's much more interesting than knowing that 5% of customers came to the website and bought something is what happens to the 5% that didn't buy anything."

He stated: "Why don't they buy anything? Businesses should focus on net promoter scores, customer satisfaction and why do people call the contact centres in the first place, what they see on our brands, when they're not talking to us about insurance, life insurance, or health cover, what are they saying about the brand on social media? What is their symptom?"

"By really getting under the skin of that tells us what we should be doing better," Newman said.