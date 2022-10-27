Aviva pledges £9M to Citizens Advice and the Money Advice Trust

Aviva has pledged to donate a total of £9 million to its new partnership charities, Citizens Advice and the Money Advice Trust’s Business Debtline service over the next two years to help customers with the cost of living crisis.

Citizens Advice will receive £7 million, while the Money Advice Trust is set to receive £2 million from the insurer to help people better cope with their financial situations.

Through the donation an additional 50 new Citizens Advice advisers will be put in place to help support people across phone lines, webchat and in community settings, targeting more people who may not have access to support.

Citizens Advice will also have access to a team of Business Debtline advisers who help self-employed people and small business owners take charge of their financial situations for free.

Amanda Blanc, group chief executive, Aviva, said: "We're proud to partner with Citizens Advice and the Money Advice Trust. Their incredible staff and volunteers are working flat-out to make sure people across the UK can navigate these challenging times."

"Aviva's financial support over the next two years will help these brilliant charities get more people and more small businesses back on their feet and build their financial resilience for the longer term."

Dame Clare Moriarty, chief executive, Citizens Advice, added that there is a "huge demand for our services as the cost-of-living crisis piles pressure on family finances."

"Meeting this challenge means we need more advisers to help people navigate their problems, and the very best online resources so everyone can get the information they need on paying bills, claiming benefits and managing their budget."

Joanna Elson CBE, chief executive, Money Advice Trust, the charity that runs Business Debtline, explained that due to millions of people worrying about the cost of living every day, "it has never been more important to ensure small businesses get the advice and support they need."

 

