OneFamily to acquire Beagle Street

The deal will see the mutual expand its product range to include Beagle Street products such as life and critical illness cover.

As part of the acquisition, Alistair Rose, managing director of Beagle Street, will continue in his position as Beagle Street is integrated into OneFamily.

Financial considerations of the deal were not disclosed.

Teddy Nyahasha, chief executive, OneFamily, explained: "As we enter a period of growing uncertainty for families over the coming year, protecting against life's big challenges becomes even more important - particularly for the financially vulnerable."

"Everyone should have access to affordable life cover, it's a basic financial need. We are delighted to welcome Beagle Street to OneFamily. What really appealed to us about Beagle Street was the commitment in the business to doing the right thing and delivering great service to people at a time when they need it the most."

Rose added: "This is a fantastic opportunity for Beagle Street, bringing together two like-minded organisations that have customers right at the heart of everything they do - it's a perfect match for us."

"OneFamily's values and mutual ethos are absolutely in tune with who we are as an organisation, we both want to serve the underserved and provide them with excellent service. I'm looking forward to working with the OneFamily team as we build towards the future and expand the life insurance market to reach even more people."