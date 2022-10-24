CII appoints new chair to Independent Review Pool

The IRP conducts review and tribunal services for the disciplinary and eligibility section within the CII and is independent of the CII.

Jarman has experience in disciplinary matters for the role of chair, having advised a number of regulators and professional bodies in recent years, both in the UK and internationally.

The wider review pool consists of both CII and Personal Finance Society (PFS) members and lay members (who are separate from the insurance and financial planning professions) as well as legally qualified members.

Alongside tribunal services, the IRP carries out other reviews for the CII when required by the Professional Standards Committee (PSC).

Melissa Collett, executive director of professional standards for the CII, said: "This recruitment campaign for the new IRP members has brought in some fantastic new talent and people with so many different backgrounds and fields of experience."

"We are delighted to have such a strong pool of individuals to bring a fresh perspective to the CII's disciplinary framework and help us develop and strengthen the processes we already have in place, as well as coming up with new ideas."

Professor Jane Jarman, Nottingham Trent University and legally qualified chair of the IRP, added: "I am delighted to have been asked to lead the CII's new Independent Review Pool."

"I'm looking forward to the opportunity to work with the wider pool members to deliver the robust and independent processes that CII members expect, while ensuring we work collectively to uphold the high standards that are essential across our sector."