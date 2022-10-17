Under original proposals announced by Prime Minister Liz Truss in September, Government support would run for two years to help support vulnerable people struggling to cope with rising energy bills alongside other cost of living increases.

However, this morning (17 October) Chancellor Jeremy Hunt confirmed that universal support would come to an end in April next year, in response to widespread market volatility following the contentious Mini Budget announced at the end of September.

Hunt confirmed that the "landmark policy" will stay in place during winter this year, but "beyond that the Prime Minister and I have agreed it would not be responsible to continue exposing public finances to unlimited volatility in international gas prices," Hunt said during a video address.

"So, I am announcing today a Treasury-led review into how we support energy bills beyond April next year. The objective is to design a new approach that will cost the taxpayer significantly less than planned whilst ensuring enough support for those in need."

Hunt said that businesses will receive support based on those "most affected."

Alongside the reduction in energy bill support, Hunt confirmed a reversal of "almost all" of the tax cuts introduced in the Mini Budget, although the reversal of the Health and Social Care Levy will still go ahead.

"We will continue with the abolition of health and social care levy and the stamp duty change, off payroll working reforms, the new VAT-free shopping scheme for non-UK visitors and the freeze on alcohol duty rates," Hunt detailed.