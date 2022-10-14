Institute for Financial Wellbeing founder and chair Chris Budd steps down

Budd said he had achieved his goal of the not-for-profit being given "institute" status by the government and it was time to move on from the role of chair.

The IFW, initially an 'initiative' was started by Budd in 2019 after he sought industry opinion on the desire for a new institute focused on financial wellbeing.

Budd later discovered only the government can officially deem something an "institute" and then made it his mission to achieve the status. Within three years it was formalised by the secretary of state for business.

He said: "This doesn't mean that I don't want to carry on being involved, quite the opposite. The IFW has taken up a huge amount of my time over the last three years, and in some ways, we have only just reached the beginning.

"There is still lots of work to do if we are going to get financial wellbeing accepted as Version 3.0 of financial advice (where technical advice was version 1.0 and planning was version 2.0)."

Sturkey, the previous vice chair, will take over from Budd. Sturkey co-founded and led The Red House, a boutique financial planning firm, which she successfully merged with Paradigm Norton.

Sturkey said: "I have long believed that the true purpose of money lies not in its accumulation, but in its ability to enable a life of happiness and contentment. I am super excited to have the opportunity as chair of the IFW to build on the foundation that Chris has created and supported by the IFW Board, team and our early members make this a reality.

"We would love to welcome others in financial services to help us on this mission."

The IFW said Budd would continue "spreading the word" about the organisation, continue writing articles and speaking at webinars. He will also finish his second book on financial wellbeing, due to be published in the spring.

Budd added: "As I step back from a formal governance role and the board, I would like to thank the IFW board members, both now and in the past, who put in so much time and effort, pro bono.

"I would also like to thank the membership, for helping to start and continue a movement. We have the beginnings of something amazing here, let's all work hard to keep building it. In doing so, we can continue to fulfil the ultimate IFW objective: to make the world a happier place."