The CII Public Trust Index, which gathers insight from consumers and SMEs, found that consumers also want to feel more in control during the claims process.

The quarterly index detailed how faster claims processes ranked as the third-highest priority for consumers in July 2022, up from seventh-highest priority in July 2021.

Meanwhile, consumers ranked control over the claims process as the sixth-highest priority over the same period.

Matthew Connell, director of policy and public affairs for the Chartered Insurance Institute, commented: "The last time consumers felt this strongly was during lockdown in May 2020. Consumers do rate the value of the premiums they are paying as important, but quality of complaints handling, and the clarity on policy wording is rated higher."

"With the FCA's measures on renewal premiums in place for less than a year, the Public Trust Index shows this is an area of greatest dissatisfaction. It's likely consumers feel that they should be rewarded for their loyalty, not penalised, and put at a financial disadvantage."