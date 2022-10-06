Guardian joins UnderwriteMe Protection Platform

The challenger insurer stated that joining the platform will widen its distribution capabilities by allowing more adviser firms access to its quote and apply functionality.

The platform provides advisers with a comparative view of multiple protection products from a range of providers, with pre-sale underwritten premiums and automated and instant underwriting decisions in 90% of cases.

Earlier this year, UnderwriteMe announce the Protection Platform had processed over one million cases since its launch in 2018, with 762 adviser firms and more than 4,350 individual advisers are submitting through the platform.

Hilary Banks, sales director at Guardian, commented: "We've seen the platform's usage grow quickly and it is now a preferred option for many advice firms wanting to set client expectations up-front, cut processing times and provide a fully online experience.

"This partnership opens up a significant strategic opportunity for us and gives more customers access to our quality products."

In July this year, Guardian rolled out its updated adviser quote and apply system, Protection Builder 2.0, which the addition of tab-based navigation, multi-benefit functionality, simpler dual life applications, improved portal integration, and non-linear underwriting questions, among other updates.

UnderwriteMe chief executive, James Tait, added: "Our brands are both committed to growing the market through innovation and making sure clients get the right outcomes.

"By offering fully underwritten comparisons, our Protection Platform makes it easier for advisers to include protection in all their recommendations, and by eliminating any underwriting premium loading ‘surprises', it helps more people get the protection they need."