Despite accepting the benefits of having cover in place should the worst happen, over one third (35%) of respondents said it's "too expensive" to take out cover.

More than two-fifths (42%) of surveyed individuals said they weren't sure how much life insurance costs but would happily spend money on entertainment services, with 71% of surveyed households paying for at least one monthly subscription service.

For the individuals who have taken out cover, the report showed that some of main reasons included wanting to provide cover for funerals and other costs (33%), making sure loved ones are financially looked after (32%) and to help pay off a mortgage or other debts (28%).

Vincent Guadagnino, communications manager at Direct Line Life Insurance, said: "Our research suggests people expect it to be too expensive without even looking at the potential cost. Despite the cost-of-living crisis limiting household expenditure, many people are unaware that basic life insurance policies can be cheaper than many streaming services, magazine subscriptions or gym memberships."

"While we may avoid speaking about it, life insurance is there to give your family vital financial support if you died or were diagnosed with a terminal illness - whether that's covering mortgages, funeral costs or other debts."

"It is sensible to think ahead and plan accordingly to make sure loved ones are cared for, so we encourage people to investigate a life insurance policy not just for the sake of financial peace of mind, but also to make a smart choice when evaluating personal finances and discretionary spends," he added.