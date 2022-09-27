Cost of living crisis forces millions into second jobs

Research by the insurer among 4,000 UK adults found that over one quarter (28%) of full time workers are having to work more than 48 hours a week to help with costs, while one fifth (19%) of respondents are working over 56 hours every week.

In addition, 42% of respondents who are working longer hours are either unable to or finding it harder to cover basic costs.

Meanwhile, 35% of respondents said they were "extremely worried" about energy bills. Due to the economic crisis, only 23% of surveyed adults will be able to use their savings to help cover increases in the cost of living.

Financial burdens have also caused spikes in anxiety with 64% of respondents feeling more overwhelmed, while 35% of surveyed adults feel more anxious, more stressed (34%), have a lower mood than usual (29%) or have trouble sleeping (22%).

Overall, only one in ten (13%) surveyed adults are confident that they will be able to cope financially with rising costs.

Sarah Pennells, consumer finance specialist at Royal London, said: "We know that many households started reining in their spending six months ago as costs first started to rise, but with bills continuing to climb, it could be an incredibly tough winter ahead."

"While many have resorted to making significant spending adjustments, others, despite working all the hours they can, just can't keep their heads above water. While the Government's energy price freeze announcement will have brought relief, escalating costs across the board are deeply worrying, with only one in ten adults confident they'll be able to cope financially."

"It's not just the impact on people's finances, rising costs are having a detrimental emotional impact, with over three-fifths saying they are suffering from emotional stress."