One in 10 consumers trust insurance providers

Price determined as key loyalty factor

Hemma Visavadia
clock • 2 min read
One in 10 consumers trust insurance providers

Consumers have low levels of loyalty and trust for insurance providers, with pricing becoming a key factor during the cost of living crisis, according to research from Ello Group.

A survey of 1,000 consumers showed only 13% of consumers trust their current preferred life, health, care or home insurance provider.

The research found that 8% of respondents have been loyal to their insurer for more than three years, while 42% of those surveyed have looked elsewhere for life and health insurance.

When asked what would improve trust in insurers, one in five (17%) respondents said absorbing some of the financial burdens caused by the cost of living crisis would help.

Meanwhile, 16% of surveyed consumers said it would be helpful for providers to offer discounts at relevant places to help offset some of the rising cost of living. A further 14% of respondents stated that feeling listened to and understood as a customer would be beneficial.

Overall, 38% of surveyed consumers said price was their top factor when deciding to stick with an insurance provider long-term. This was followed by good customer service (19%) reliability (17%), trust (17%) and quality of product service (16%).

Meanwhile, one in ten (8%) respondents said they would remain loyal if their existing insurer could help them make cost savings in other areas, such as through benefits schemes and discounts on eating out, food, drink, travel and leisure.

Michael Kalli, managing director of Ello, said: "It's no secret the insurance sector has long struggled with customer retention and our last two pieces of research have solidified the fact the sector is amongst the worst performers on the customer loyalty front."

"While things are slowly but surely heading in the right direction, there's more insurers could be doing to improve trust amongst their customers, in turn instilling loyalty and retention."

"There are ways providers can showcase they listen to the customers and they ultimately understand their wants and needs. This is becoming increasingly important in the current cost-conscious climate and will only help build trust - one of the leading factors influencing a customer's decision to stick with an insurer long-term," he concluded.

Topics

Hemma Visavadia
Author spotlight

Hemma Visavadia

View profile
More from Hemma Visavadia

Babylon and Bupa extend partnership for three more years

Cost of living crisis forces millions into second jobs

More on Whole of Life

Royal London adds beneficiary nomination to Whole of Life cover
Whole of Life

Royal London adds beneficiary nomination to Whole of Life cover

Alternative to plan trusts

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 21 September 2022 • 1 min read
Alun Beynon, Head of Intermediary Protection Distribution, Scottish Widows
Individual Protection

Industry Voice: Why Protection Matters

Scottish Widows' Alun Beynon looks at why advisers should be discussing it with their clients

Alun Beynon, Head of Intermediary Protection Distribution, Scottish Widows
clock 22 August 2022 • 2 min read
Reassured launches digital life insurance platform
Whole of Life

Reassured launches digital life insurance platform

Offers ‘buy now’ option

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 14 April 2022 • 1 min read

Highlights

Uncovered: Secret Shopping for Life Insurance (Part One)
Adviser / Broking

Uncovered: Secret Shopping for Life Insurance (Part One)

“The adviser kept insisting that they really didn’t think I would need life cover”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 20 September 2022 • 8 min read
The Rising Stars of Protection: Claudie Francis
Technology

The Rising Stars of Protection: Claudie Francis

“What's really brilliant about protection is that you can see how it changes lives”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 08 September 2022 • 6 min read
Fighting trolls, haters and overcoming adversity: Tales from female advisers
Adviser / Broking

Fighting trolls, haters and overcoming adversity: Tales from female advisers

“I had to crawl my way every month to doing well”

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 13 September 2022 • 8 min read