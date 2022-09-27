One in 10 consumers trust insurance providers

A survey of 1,000 consumers showed only 13% of consumers trust their current preferred life, health, care or home insurance provider.

The research found that 8% of respondents have been loyal to their insurer for more than three years, while 42% of those surveyed have looked elsewhere for life and health insurance.

When asked what would improve trust in insurers, one in five (17%) respondents said absorbing some of the financial burdens caused by the cost of living crisis would help.

Meanwhile, 16% of surveyed consumers said it would be helpful for providers to offer discounts at relevant places to help offset some of the rising cost of living. A further 14% of respondents stated that feeling listened to and understood as a customer would be beneficial.

Overall, 38% of surveyed consumers said price was their top factor when deciding to stick with an insurance provider long-term. This was followed by good customer service (19%) reliability (17%), trust (17%) and quality of product service (16%).

Meanwhile, one in ten (8%) respondents said they would remain loyal if their existing insurer could help them make cost savings in other areas, such as through benefits schemes and discounts on eating out, food, drink, travel and leisure.

Michael Kalli, managing director of Ello, said: "It's no secret the insurance sector has long struggled with customer retention and our last two pieces of research have solidified the fact the sector is amongst the worst performers on the customer loyalty front."

"While things are slowly but surely heading in the right direction, there's more insurers could be doing to improve trust amongst their customers, in turn instilling loyalty and retention."

"There are ways providers can showcase they listen to the customers and they ultimately understand their wants and needs. This is becoming increasingly important in the current cost-conscious climate and will only help build trust - one of the leading factors influencing a customer's decision to stick with an insurer long-term," he concluded.