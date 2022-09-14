COVER Excellence Awards 2022: Provider shortlists announced

Winners announced 1 November

COVER is pleased to confirm the shortlists for provider categories within the COVER Excellence Awards 2022.

Spanning 19 provider categories, there is a new award in the programme in 2022 for Outstanding Client Engagement and a special one-off award to mark COVER's 25th anniversary - Outstanding Contribution to Protection & Health.

COVER has also expanded its Rising Star category this year. The judging panel will be selecting multiple winners for the Rising Stars category, instead of a single winner, across providers and intermediary entries.

The winners of the COVER Excellence Awards will be announced on 1 November during a black-tie ceremony at The Brewery, London, following this year's COVER Protection & Health Summit.

Congratulations to all those shortlisted below:

Outstanding Added Value Service (Third Party)

  • Ascenti
  • GriefChat
  • HealthHero
  • Krysalis Consultancy
  • LifeWorks
  • Peppy
  • RedArc
  • Square Health
  • Teladoc Health
  • Vitality360
  • Working To Wellbeing

Outstanding Added Value (Provider)

  • AIG Life
  • Aviva
  • AXA - Global Healthcare
  • British Friendly
  • Guardian
  • Legal & General
  • LV=
  • Royal London
  • Scottish Widows
  • Shepherds Friendly
  • The Exeter
  • Unum UK
  • Vitality
  • YuLife
  • Zurich

Insurtech of the Year

  • dacadoo
  • EIS Group
  • iPipeline
  • Peachy

Outstanding Mental Health & Wellbeing Support

  • AIG Life
  • Aviva
  • Legal & General
  • LifeWorks
  • Onebright
  • Spectrum.Life
  • Vitality
  • YuLife
  • Zurich

Outstanding New Technology Offering

  • CIExpert
  • Guardian
  • iGPR Technologies
  • iPipeline
  • Iress
  • Syrona Health

Outstanding Protection Product Innovation

  • HSBC Life
  • Legal & General
  • National Friendly
  • Peachy
  • Shepherds Friendly
  • The Exeter
  • Vitality

Outstanding Promotion of Protection

  • AIG Life
  • Guardian
  • IPTF
  • Legal & General
  • Royal London
  • Sesame Bankhall Group
  • Unum UK
  • Vitality
  • Zurich

Outstanding Client Engagement - Provider [NEW FOR 2022]

  • Aviva
  • Bupa
  • Legal & General
  • Vitality
  • Zurich

Rising Stars - Provider

  • Alice Richardson, Peachy
  • Amy Egginton, Bupa
  • Michael Bearman, LV=

Outstanding Business Protection

  • Aegon
  • Legal & General
  • LV=
  • Vitality
  • Zurich

Outstanding Cash Plan

  • Health Shield Friendly Society
  • Medicash
  • WPA

Outstanding Group Health Insurance

  • AXA - Global Healthcare
  • Bupa
  • Equipsme
  • Vitality
  • WPA

Outstanding Group Income Protection

  • Aviva
  • Legal & General
  • Unum UK
  • Zurich

Outstanding Individual Health Insurance

  • AXA - Global Healthcare
  • Bupa
  • National Friendly
  • Peachy
  • Vitality

Outstanding Individual Critical Illness

  • Aviva
  • Guardian
  • HSBC
  • LV=
  • Scottish Widows
  • Vitality
  • Zurich

Outstanding Individual Income Protection

  • Aviva
  • British Friendly
  • Cirencester Friendly
  • Legal & General
  • LV=
  • Shepherds Friendly
  • The Exeter
  • Vitality
  • Zurich

Outstanding Individual Life Insurance

  • Aegon
  • Aviva
  • Guardian
  • Legal & General
  • LV=
  • Scottish Widows
  • The Exeter
  • Vitality
  • Zurich

Insurance Leader of the Year

  • Alex Perry, Bupa
  • Kevin Carr, Carr Consulting and Communications
  • Ali Crossley, Legal and General
  • Steve Casey, Square Health
  • Mark Till, Unum UK
  • Peter Hamilton, Zurich

Outstanding Contribution to Protection & Health - Provider [25th ANNIVERSARY AWARD]

  • AIG Life
  • Aviva
  • Cirencester Friendly
  • Legal & General
  • LV=
  • Unum UK
  • Vitality

John Brazier
