COVER Excellence Awards 2022: Provider shortlists announced

Spanning 19 provider categories, there is a new award in the programme in 2022 for Outstanding Client Engagement and a special one-off award to mark COVER's 25th anniversary - Outstanding Contribution to Protection & Health.

COVER has also expanded its Rising Star category this year. The judging panel will be selecting multiple winners for the Rising Stars category, instead of a single winner, across providers and intermediary entries.

The winners of the COVER Excellence Awards will be announced on 1 November during a black-tie ceremony at The Brewery, London, following this year's COVER Protection & Health Summit.

Congratulations to all those shortlisted below:

Outstanding Added Value Service (Third Party)

Ascenti

GriefChat

HealthHero

Krysalis Consultancy

LifeWorks

Peppy

RedArc

Square Health

Teladoc Health

Vitality360

Working To Wellbeing

Outstanding Added Value (Provider)

AIG Life

Aviva

AXA - Global Healthcare

British Friendly

Guardian

Legal & General

LV=

Royal London

Scottish Widows

Shepherds Friendly

The Exeter

Unum UK

Vitality

YuLife

Zurich

Insurtech of the Year

dacadoo

EIS Group

iPipeline

Peachy

Outstanding Mental Health & Wellbeing Support

AIG Life

Aviva

Legal & General

LifeWorks

Onebright

Spectrum.Life

Vitality

YuLife

Zurich

Outstanding New Technology Offering

CIExpert

Guardian

iGPR Technologies

iPipeline

Iress

Syrona Health

Outstanding Protection Product Innovation

HSBC Life

Legal & General

National Friendly

Peachy

Shepherds Friendly

The Exeter

Vitality

Outstanding Promotion of Protection

AIG Life

Guardian

IPTF

Legal & General

Royal London

Sesame Bankhall Group

Unum UK

Vitality

Zurich

Outstanding Client Engagement - Provider [NEW FOR 2022]

Aviva

Bupa

Legal & General

Vitality

Zurich

Rising Stars - Provider

Alice Richardson, Peachy

Amy Egginton, Bupa

Michael Bearman, LV=

Outstanding Business Protection

Aegon

Legal & General

LV=

Vitality

Zurich

Outstanding Cash Plan

Health Shield Friendly Society

Medicash

WPA

Outstanding Group Health Insurance

AXA - Global Healthcare

Bupa

Equipsme

Vitality

WPA

Outstanding Group Income Protection

Aviva

Legal & General

Unum UK

Zurich

Outstanding Individual Health Insurance

AXA - Global Healthcare

Bupa

National Friendly

Peachy

Vitality

Outstanding Individual Critical Illness

Aviva

Guardian

HSBC

LV=

Scottish Widows

Vitality

Zurich

Outstanding Individual Income Protection

Aviva

British Friendly

Cirencester Friendly

Legal & General

LV=

Shepherds Friendly

The Exeter

Vitality

Zurich

Outstanding Individual Life Insurance

Aegon

Aviva

Guardian

Legal & General

LV=

Scottish Widows

The Exeter

Vitality

Zurich

Insurance Leader of the Year

Alex Perry, Bupa

Kevin Carr, Carr Consulting and Communications

Ali Crossley, Legal and General

Steve Casey, Square Health

Mark Till, Unum UK

Peter Hamilton, Zurich

Outstanding Contribution to Protection & Health - Provider [25th ANNIVERSARY AWARD]