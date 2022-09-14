COVER Excellence Awards 2022: Provider shortlists announced

COVER is pleased to confirm the shortlists for provider categories within the COVER Excellence Awards 2022.
Spanning 19 provider categories, there is a new award in the programme in 2022 for Outstanding Client Engagement and a special one-off award to mark COVER's 25th anniversary - Outstanding Contribution to Protection & Health.
COVER has also expanded its Rising Star category this year. The judging panel will be selecting multiple winners for the Rising Stars category, instead of a single winner, across providers and intermediary entries.
The winners of the COVER Excellence Awards will be announced on 1 November during a black-tie ceremony at The Brewery, London, following this year's COVER Protection & Health Summit.
Congratulations to all those shortlisted below:
Outstanding Added Value Service (Third Party)
- Ascenti
- GriefChat
- HealthHero
- Krysalis Consultancy
- LifeWorks
- Peppy
- RedArc
- Square Health
- Teladoc Health
- Vitality360
- Working To Wellbeing
Outstanding Added Value (Provider)
- AIG Life
- Aviva
- AXA - Global Healthcare
- British Friendly
- Guardian
- Legal & General
- LV=
- Royal London
- Scottish Widows
- Shepherds Friendly
- The Exeter
- Unum UK
- Vitality
- YuLife
- Zurich
Insurtech of the Year
- dacadoo
- EIS Group
- iPipeline
- Peachy
Outstanding Mental Health & Wellbeing Support
- AIG Life
- Aviva
- Legal & General
- LifeWorks
- Onebright
- Spectrum.Life
- Vitality
- YuLife
- Zurich
Outstanding New Technology Offering
- CIExpert
- Guardian
- iGPR Technologies
- iPipeline
- Iress
- Syrona Health
Outstanding Protection Product Innovation
- HSBC Life
- Legal & General
- National Friendly
- Peachy
- Shepherds Friendly
- The Exeter
- Vitality
Outstanding Promotion of Protection
- AIG Life
- Guardian
- IPTF
- Legal & General
- Royal London
- Sesame Bankhall Group
- Unum UK
- Vitality
- Zurich
Outstanding Client Engagement - Provider [NEW FOR 2022]
- Aviva
- Bupa
- Legal & General
- Vitality
- Zurich
Rising Stars - Provider
- Alice Richardson, Peachy
- Amy Egginton, Bupa
- Michael Bearman, LV=
Outstanding Business Protection
- Aegon
- Legal & General
- LV=
- Vitality
- Zurich
Outstanding Cash Plan
- Health Shield Friendly Society
- Medicash
- WPA
Outstanding Group Health Insurance
- AXA - Global Healthcare
- Bupa
- Equipsme
- Vitality
- WPA
Outstanding Group Income Protection
- Aviva
- Legal & General
- Unum UK
- Zurich
Outstanding Individual Health Insurance
- AXA - Global Healthcare
- Bupa
- National Friendly
- Peachy
- Vitality
Outstanding Individual Critical Illness
- Aviva
- Guardian
- HSBC
- LV=
- Scottish Widows
- Vitality
- Zurich
Outstanding Individual Income Protection
- Aviva
- British Friendly
- Cirencester Friendly
- Legal & General
- LV=
- Shepherds Friendly
- The Exeter
- Vitality
- Zurich
Outstanding Individual Life Insurance
- Aegon
- Aviva
- Guardian
- Legal & General
- LV=
- Scottish Widows
- The Exeter
- Vitality
- Zurich
Insurance Leader of the Year
- Alex Perry, Bupa
- Kevin Carr, Carr Consulting and Communications
- Ali Crossley, Legal and General
- Steve Casey, Square Health
- Mark Till, Unum UK
- Peter Hamilton, Zurich
Outstanding Contribution to Protection & Health - Provider [25th ANNIVERSARY AWARD]
- AIG Life
- Aviva
- Cirencester Friendly
- Legal & General
- LV=
- Unum UK
- Vitality