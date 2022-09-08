PM Truss confirms £2,500 energy price cap to come into force

As part of the new energy plan unveiled today (8 September) in the House of Commons, the cap will be in place until October 2024 and reduce household bills by £1,000 a year. The support is in addition to the £400 discount already in place.

The cap will relate to standing charges and unit rates, meaning the price of using cost of using energy per unit will not change.

The Prime Minster, as expected, ruled out a windfall tax on energy company profits.

The support is in response the latest Ofgem forecast that the average UK household energy bill will hit £3,549 from October, potentially rising to £5,400 in 2023.

Meanwhile, Kwasi Kwarteng, the new Chancellor of the Exchequer will set out further energy commitments in a fiscal package later this month which is expected to answer question's surrounding the costs of the new price cap on the government and working people.

In her opening address to parliament, Truss said: "Earlier this week I promised I would deal with the soaring energy prices faced by families and businesses. Today, I am delivering on that promise."

"This Government is moving immediately to introduce the new energy price guarantee that will give people certainty on energy bills. It will curb inflation and boost growth. This guarantee which includes a temporary suspension on green levies, which means from 1 October a typical household will pay no more than £2500 per year for each of the next two years while we get the energy market back on track."

Tom Gilbey, equity research analyst at Quilter Cheviot said that while the cap is welcomed it is "unclear who is going to have to pay for this bill which might cost up to £150 billion."

"It appears to be a good deal for energy generators who stand to benefit from this crisis and are able to lock in these higher profits with the British public potentially shouldering the cost. It is unclear how this will be squared away considering the debt already taken on during the pandemic."

He added: "Not enough has been done to alleviate the demand and usage of gas. This could be a good opportunity to group together as a nation and make fundamental changes to our behaviours to help us get through this crisis."