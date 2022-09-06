Kwasi Kwarteng confirmed as new Chancellor in Truss cabinet

In a widely-expected move, Kwarteng has taken over the role of Chancellor from Nadhim Zahawi. Kwarteng previously held the office of Business Secretary since January 2001.

The economy was one of the key areas highlighted in Truss' first speech outside 10 Downing Street earlier today (6 September), alongside the energy crisis and the NHS.

"I will get Britain working again. I have a bold plan to grow the economy through tax cuts and reform. I will cut taxes to reward hard work and boost business led growth and investment," Truss declared.

"I will drive reform in my mission to get the United Kingdom working building and growing. We will get spades in the ground to make sure people are not facing unaffordable energy bills."

Meanwhile, Therese Coffey has been appointed Health Secretary, as well as Deputy Prime Minister. Coffey takes over the role from Steve Barclay, who held the role for just over one month. Previous occupants of the position included Sajid Javid, Matt Hancock and Jeremy Hunt.

Coffey, who moves to health from her previous role as Work and Pensions Secretary, will be charged with addressing the strains the NHS has been working under since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

While the new Prime Minister included the NHS as one of her key priorities during today's speech, there were no details as to how she intends to achieve her objectives.

"I will make sure that people can get doctor's appointments and the NHS services they need. We will put our health service on a firm footing by delivering on the economy, on energy and on the NHS we will put our nation on the path to long term success," she said.

Truss was confirmed as the new PM by the Queen at Balmoral, following her victory over Rishi Sunak in the Conservative leadership contest.

She is widely expected to announce her plan to tackle the energy and cost of living crisis on Thursday, with reports of freezing energy prices or capping energy bills due to rise again in October.

"I will deal hands on with the energy crisis caused by Putin's war. I will take action this week to deal with energy bills and to secure our future energy supply," Truss announced during her speech.

Meanwhile, Scotland's First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, announced a freeze on public and private rent in a bid to tackle the cost of living crisis, which she described as a "humanitarian emergency."