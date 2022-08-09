CII warns restricted cover can damage consumer trust

A recent survey of 583 insurance professionals conducted in June found that for 26% of respondents, limiting the amount of cover offered to individuals, would likely "erode the public's faith in the power of insurance".

Around one quarter (23%) expressed that claims inflation would knock consumer confidence in the sector's ability to provide individuals and their families, as well as businesses with a safety net.

Meanwhile, one in five respondents stated that automation of processes could be the biggest threat to public trust within the insurance industry.

Matthew Connell, director of policy and public affairs at the CII, said: "Consumers don't want to have to check up on whether their insurer is acting in their interests or not - they expect a good level of cover at a competitive price, and they want to be rewarded for coming back to the same insurer every year."

"Consumers want confidence that the insurer will pay out, an easy way to do business, rewards for loyalty, an appropriate level of protection offered by a policy and to know claims will be paid quickly with respect from the insurer."