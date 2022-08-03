Flexible working paramount to retaining staff: CII

With inflation hitting new highs, a survey of 623 insurance professionals, conducted in June, found that 44% of respondents were focusing heavily on offering flexible working in a bid to attract and retain employees.

This was followed by career progression which was identified by 23% of surveyed individuals, while 22% were investing in training and development opportunities.

Jonathan Clark, interim chief executive of the CII, said: "As we emerge from the pandemic and pivot to remote working, businesses must continue to evolve and invest in a way that attracts and retains their top talent."

"We are amid the great resignation and with remote working limiting learning through osmosis, businesses need to ensure they are continuing to train and develop their staff if they want to keep them engaged and equipped to meet the needs of the public."

"While it is great to see flexible working being offered, top performance can't be achieved without wellbeing so it will also be key for firms to develop a culture where employees feel supported and equipped with the knowledge, skills and behaviour they need to do their best wherever they choose to work from."