Underwriters must upskill to meet consumer and business demands

The group warned that failure to adapt could result in staff shortages and impacts on the top and bottom line.

The report found that in order to succeed as an underwriter, individuals will need to have a more diverse set of digital analytical skills.

The group's research claimed that if the underwriting profession is to keep up to date with consumers and businesses, insurers will need to invest in more "future-forward" technology that is able to support IT developments and programmes focussed on talent acquisition and upskilling.

The report concluded that new and existing underwriters should adapt and develop new skills such as understanding and use of pricing models, data analytics, portfolio management and data manipulation.

For external recruitment, employers should look to hire individuals with said skills that can be implemented in the short-term.

Marcus Li, senior strategy associate of Aon Inpoint, and CII New Generation group member said: "Up to 30% of underwriting roles could involve greater interaction with data scientists and the use of quantitative tools. Another 30% of roles could be automated, reducing manual and routine tasks to free up workforce capacity to attend to more value-adding business questions."

"Underwriters have had to be agile and respond to the new working environment and technology. The requirement and demand for professional skills have not diminished, but rather augmented, becoming perhaps ever more important."

Jonathan Clark, interim chief executive of the CII, added that clients and underwriters alike will "reap the benefits" of data-driven methods of monitoring exposure and mitigating losses, as well as using "ever enriched claims data to drive better underwriting decisions that legacy rating methods would measure short against."

"The Chartered Insurance Institute is committed to helping insurance professionals develop the skills and knowledge they need to serve the public, which is why we have produced the Professional Map and worked with Southampton Data Science Academy to develop an introductory-level course on data science and artificial intelligence (AI) within the context of insurance," he concluded.