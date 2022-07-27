'Watershed moment for financial services': FCA unveils final Consumer Duty rules to improve customer outcomes

The new rules, which come into effect on 31 July 2023 for new and existing products and services currently on sale, will improve how firms serve consumers by requiring them to act to deliver better outcomes, the watchdog said.

Consumer Duty includes a new Consumer Principle that requires firms 'to act to deliver good outcomes for retail customers' and cross‑cutting rules providing greater clarity on the regulator's expectations under the new principle.

The regulator has also provided rules and guidance setting more detailed expectations for firm conduct in four areas that represent key elements of the firm-consumer relationship: the governance of products and services; price and value; consumer understanding; and consumer support."

It will require businesses to act in good faith, avoid causing foreseeable harm and enable and support retail customers to pursue their financial objectives.

The FCA said: "Firms have to consider the needs, characteristics and objectives of their customers, including those in vulnerable circumstances, and how they behave, at every stage and in each interaction. They will also need to understand and evidence whether those outcomes are being met to deliver good customer outcomes."

The Duty will include requirements for firms to end rip-off charges and fees and to make it as easy to switch or cancel products as it was to take them out in the first place.

Financial services firms also need to provide helpful and accessible customer support instead of making people wait so long for an answer that they give up, the FCA said.

They will need to provide timely and clear information that people can understand about products and services "so consumers can make good financial decisions, rather than burying key information in lengthy terms and conditions that few have the time to read", and ensure they provide products and services that are right for their customers.

The Duty forms part of what the FCA describes as its transformation to becoming "a more assertive and data-led regulator".

It said: "With firms assessing how they are meeting their customers' needs, we will be able to quickly identify practices that don't deliver the right outcomes for consumers and take action before practices become entrenched as market norms."

The watchdog expects that firms ensure the interests of their customers are central to their culture and purpose and are embedded throughout the organisation. They need to monitor and regularly review the outcomes that their customers are experiencing in practice and take action to address any risks to good customer outcomes, it said.

Furthermore, companies need to ensure that their board or equivalent governing body takes full responsibility for ensuring that the Duty is properly embedded within the firm, and senior managers are accountable for the outcomes their customers are experiencing, in line with their accountability under the Senior Managers and Certification Regime (SM&CR).

Sheldon Mills, FCA executive director of consumers and competition, said: "The current economic climate means it's more important than ever that consumers are able to make good financial decisions. The financial services industry needs to give people the support and information they need and put their customers first.

"The Consumer Duty will promote competition and growth based on high standards. As the Duty raises the bar for the firms we regulate, it will prevent some harm from happening and will make it easier for us to act quickly and assertively when we spot new problems."

COVER will be helping advisers prepare for the implementation of the new Consumer Duty rules over the coming months on our website, but also at our events including our Protection & Health Summit on 1 November.

For more information and to register for the Protection & Health Summit. click here. https://event.covermagazine.co.uk/summit2022/en/page/home