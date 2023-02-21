Letter to new FCA chair calls for improved consumer protection

In an open letter to Alder yesterday (20 February), TTF founder Andy Agathangelou said he was on a mission to "promote ongoing reform of the financial sector so that it serves society better".

He pointed out that the TTF had many concerns about the regulator, some of which were connected to conflicts of interest, regulatory capture and the ‘revolving door' problem of its senior staff.

The FCA has been blasted over its conduct in the last 12 months and faced scrutiny over its handling of several major industry issues including the collapse of the old British Steel Pension Scheme and various mini-bond scandals and the sudden departure of Charles Randell.

Agathangelou said: "Our concerns are based on evidence we have seen, including the evidence that is in the public domain relating to the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Personal Banking and Fairer Financial Services' call for evidence about the FCA."

In his letter, he told Alder that there was a ‘huge need' to improve the regulator's performance in relation to its consumer protection objective.

Agathangelou added: "The FCA is, understandably, on the receiving end of a huge amount of criticism from many quarters including Parliament and those that have personally suffered a great deals as a direct consequence of catastrophic regulatory failure at the hands of the FCA."

In general terms, the role of the watchdog's Financial Services Consumer Panel (FSCP) has been watered down over the years, in his view. "To be blunt it has become a sounding board for the FCA when it should (according to parliament's wishes) be there to give effective challenge to the FCA.

"Can you compare/contrast the difference between what the FSCP should be doing and what it actually does? By the way, this criticism is not in any way a reflection of the current chair of the FSCP, who we believe is doing a good job but within an inappropriately constrained remit."

According to Agathangelou, the TTF sees itself as a ‘critical friend' to the FCA.

He said: "I would like to meet you please to explain why ‘fixing the FCA' that is our focus in 2023. I think you would find such a meeting to be hugely beneficial, if you want the FCA to boost its performance in relation to its consumer protection objective."

Challenging role

Ashley Alder was appointed as chair on 8 August 2022 and is set to start his five-year term today.

He has been chief executive of the Securities and Futures Commission in Hong Kong since 2011. The British-born lawyer by profession has also chaired the International Organisation of Securities Commissions . He stepped down from this role in December last year.

Concerns had been raised by MPs about Alder's understanding of UK financial markets, with him having spent the majority of his career working in Hong Kong.

Extending his best wishes to Alder, Agathangelou concluded: "Please don't give up trying to fix the FCA, however challenging the task becomes."