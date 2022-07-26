Legal & General Retail appoints first UK protection and fintech chief risk officer

Stefana Brown takes helm

Hemma Visavadia
clock • 1 min read
Legal & General Retail has appointed Stefana Brown to the newly created roles of UK protection and fintech chief risk officer (CRO) and IT data protection risk director.

Brown succeeds Carole Avis, the CRO of the former Legal & General Insurance division, who will be retiring after spending more than 37 years with the insurer.

As CRO, Brown will oversee the UK protection and fintech businesses within the insurer's retail arm. Her role as IT and data protection risk director will focus on strengthening the retail division's risk function.

She brings with her 12 years' experience in operational risk, having joined the provider in 2017. During her time at the company, she has held senior operational risk roles, most recently as head of the operational and conduct risk team.

Commenting on her new role, Brown said she was "excited" to take leadership of technology and data risk across the retail division as well as the CRO role for UK protection and fintech.

"The two components of my job will enable me to collaborate with the wider business, supporting an effective risk culture, which is crucial to business performance while delivering fair customer outcomes," she said. 

"I am looking forward to setting up a centre of excellence, providing specialist guidance and moving the dial from an emphasis traditionally focused on risk reporting to one of effective risk understanding and management inherently embedded in the decision-making process."

Nimol Rajkumar, chief risk officer, Legal & General Retail, added: "As we build out the risk function for the Retail division, we are strengthening a number of focus areas. Within that context, Stefana brings valuable experience and energy to the role."

"I have no doubt she will excel in helping to build a strong risk culture across our Retail division. Our long-term goal is to have a risk function that enables Legal & General Retail to deliver strongly and safely."

