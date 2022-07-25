The Insurance Surgery partners with Gro Health on wellbeing offering

App offers holistic and tailored health programmes

Hemma Visavadia
clock • 1 min read
The Insurance Surgery has partnered with Gro Health to offer its customers access to a range of health programmes targeted at improving their wellbeing.

The Gro Health app combines behavioural science and Artificial Intelligence to offer people  holistic, tailored health programmes to better support their mental wellbeing, nutrition, and sleep.

Gro Health said its app has helped reduce Hba1c readings for people with Type 2 diabetes by 1.2, while 54% of people using the app have reduced or eliminated the need for medication.

The Insurance Surgery noted that it will also look to offer the Gro Health app to its group protection arm of the business.

Andy Mellor, The Insurance Surgery managing director, said: "We know insurers offer different value-added propositions across the board, but sometimes these aren't available to customers for one reason or another."

"We wanted to offer something uniform to every customer (and relevant to our demographic), no matter what insurer we place them with, and the Gro Health application was the perfect solution to that."

 "The Gro Health features complement that ethos and culture perfectly, plus it will allow our advisors to discuss the abilities of the application genuinely with customers if they have had first-hand experience," he continued.

Arjun Panesar, founding chief executive of DDM, the company behind Gro Health, added: "Gro Health is rooted in behaviour change psychology, AI and encompasses the feedback of over 100,000 service users."

"We have the potential to empower any person, with any health condition, anywhere in the world, to make better decisions and are looking forward to helping more people live well within TIS' portfolio."

 

 

