Government to tackle women's health and wellbeing with new strategy

The strategy followed a call for evidence drawing nearly 100,000 responses from individuals across England, which highlighted a need for "greater focus on women-specific health conditions", including fertility and pregnancy loss, and gynaecological conditions such as endometriosis, which affects one in 10 women.

As part of the changes, the Government said it will expand women's health-focused education and training programmes for incoming doctors and improve fertility services.

The strategy also focuses on updating guidance for health conditions such as endometriosis to ensure the latest evidence and advice is being used in treatment.

In addition, the Government said it will pour £10 million into a breast screening programme, which will provide 25 new mobile breast screening units across England, as well as push to increase screening take-up.

Minister for Women's Health, Maria Caulfield, said: "When we launched our call for evidence to inform the publication of this strategy, women across the country set us a clear mandate for change.

"Tackling the gender health gap will not be easy - there are deep-seated, systemic issues we must address to ensure women receive the same standards of care as men, universally and by default."

"This strategy is the start of that journey, but eradicating the gender health gap can't be done through health services alone. I am calling on everyone who has the power to positively impact women's health - from employers to doctors and teachers to industry - to join us in our journey."

Mridula Pore, co-founder of digital healthcare platform Peppy, noted that while the strategy from the Government is a "very positive step", these recommendations will take time to implement.

"In our experience, and research, businesses are very much aware of the benefit to their own organisations in offering gender-specific health support: It's available for minimal cost and effort and is proven to make a tangible difference."

She continued: "We're pleased that the Government has recognised that more needs to be done to look after women, but we'd remind employers that the ability to make impactful change is already within their hands."

Steve Barclay, health and social care secretary, added: "It is not right that 51% of our population are disadvantaged in accessing the care they need, simply because of their sex."

"The publication of this strategy is a landmark moment in addressing entrenched inequalities and improving the health and wellbeing of women across the country."