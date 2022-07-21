Protection Distributors Group unveils latest eligible Claims Charter signatories

14 insurers added

Hemma Visavadia
Protection Distributors Group unveils latest eligible Claims Charter signatories

The Protection Distributors Group (PDG) has issued its latest list of eligible insurers that meet its best practice claims criteria in order to sign its Claims Charter.

In total, 14 insurers have met PDG's standards and been named as signatories to the Claims Charter for 2022, bringing the total membership to 21.

The latest additions are: Aegon, AIG, British Friendly, Guardian, Holloway Friendly, HSBC Life, Legal & General, LV=, MetLife, Scottish Widows, Shepherds Friendly, The Exeter, Vitality and Zurich.

The Charter, which was introduced in 2018, aims to encourage insurers to adhere to creating better outcomes for claimants by improving its basic levels of Best Practice. The recent review of practices, which is a first for the Charter, will now be carried out annually.

Neil McCarthy, current PDG Chair, said: "We ran an in-depth survey looking at insurer claims practices across the industry to ensure existing Claims Charter signatories were continuing to abide by the criteria.

"There was a sense among the groups members that claims standards had slipped during the pandemic, and that there was therefore a need to investigate this to ensure the robustness of the Charter."

"Where we identified the charter's criteria was not being met, we worked with insurers to ensure improvements were made for claimants and intermediaries so that as many as possible met the charter's requirements," he added.

