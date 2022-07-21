HSBC Life updates medical screening process in underwriting

Request processed through Square Health will only be available on UnderwriteMe's Protection Platform.

After the screening is completed, the results will then be returned to HSBC Life's digital underwriting rules engine provided by UnderwriteMe, for an "instant" decision process.

The update will be available via the HSBC Life extranet journey for IFA users who use IRESS, iPipeline and Synaptic Webline.

The changes will aim to increase the speed of underwriting decisions, reduce customer waiting times and the amount of time advisers spend waiting for results.

There is also a real-time online dashboard that advisers can access to view the status of their applications.

For customers that are unable to secure cover, HSBC Life said its underwriting team will provide "clear explanations" and ensure there is a duty of care so that the customer can seek medical advice from their doctor.

Meanwhile, the provider said that the circumstances that trigger the referral process are "sum assured limits" and are above the standard thresholds with a BMI range of 39 to 42.

In addition, customers will be covered during the underwriting referral process with free cover available for up to 90 days. For the sum assured amount requested, there will be a maximum of £1 million for Life and £750,000 for Critical Illness applications.

Mitch Barker, head of product and chief distribution officer at HSBC Life (UK), said: "Our new enhanced digital underwriting capability will improve both the advisor journey and customer experience, by enabling us to consider applications where terms previously weren't possible."

"For example, higher BMI disclosures and sum assureds which were above our current non-medical limits. This exciting development will reduce the chance of advisers needing to vary their original recommendation."

Nilesh Patel, head of sales and marketing at UnderwriteMe, added that the development with HSBC Life will speed up the process where further evidence might be required and should significantly shorten average turnaround times for HSBC Life applications."

"We're determined to continue to improve access to insurance and help insurers provide cover for the very people that need it."