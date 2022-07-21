Guardian updates mental health underwriting questioning

The challenger insurer detailed that its updated questions have clearer wording, with distinct differentiations between anxiety, depression, self-harm and suicidal thoughts conditions, in line with the Association for British Insurer's (ABI) guidelines.

At the same time, Guardian has reduced evidence requirements for several conditions. For asthma there are fewer requirements for medical evidence and reduced loadings for some smokers with mild asthma, similarly to diabetes, where associated conditions are present, such as raised cholesterol or blood pressure.

Meanwhile, there is now no automatic postponement solely due to blood pressure checks having not taken place in the previous 18 months for hypertension, and applicants will no longer be asked if cholesterol has been checked in the last 12 months.

The changes to Guardian's underwriting form part of an upgrade to its recently launched quote and apply system, Protection Builder 2.0.

The insurer stated that it expects to accelerate decisions for applicants who "disclose lower risk mental and physical health conditions, further improving adviser and client experience."

Caroline Froude, head of technical underwriting at Guardian, said the alterations to its mental health questioning is a reflection of how the world has changed, with people discussing mental health issues in new ways.

"Everyone is much more open to discussing issues, both mild and serious, and so it's right to alter our question set to account for that," Froude commented.

"Our new mental health question set differentiates between anxiety, depression, self-harm and suicidal thoughts, to reflect our current understanding of risk associated with the range of different mental health conditions, as well as ABI best practice, Froude commented.

"The questions help support advisers and their clients in making full and accurate disclosure, and means they'll receive the appropriate underwriting outcome without compromising speed."