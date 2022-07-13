Stonebridge targets protection gap with platform upgrade

Throughout mortgage process

Hemma Visavadia
clock • 1 min read
Mortgage and insurance network Stonebridge has rolled out additional functionality to its trading platform, Revolution, to promote protection take-up during mortgage applications.

Through the platform, advisers will be encouraged to either write the protection themselves or signpost to Stonebridge Protect when processing client mortgages.

Additionally, the new system can help handle the confirmation process in case clients are declined cover.

In a move targeted at motivating members to refer to Stonebridge Protect, the network said that a proportion of the commission will be paid to the member firm, with primary customer ownership "remaining with the originating mortgage adviser at all times."

Rob Clifford, chief executive of Stonebridge, said it was "crucial" the network recognised the value protection offers people when confronted with life-changing events, with the protection gap in the UK valued at £2.4 trillion.

"The soon-to-be-published Consumer Duty rules are likely to focus on ensuring advisers are doing the right thing for their clients - every time. It will impose higher expectations for the standards of care mortgage and protection advisers provide to their clients, and we expect that part of this will be to ensure protection is clearly offered," Clifford commented.

"We're all conscious that when the mortgage market is busy, the protection needs of some clients might get overlooked, or indeed when the cost of everything is on the up, clients might believe they are unable to afford any sort of protection," he added.

"What we also need to ensure is that advisers have an alternative if they can't write the protection policy."

